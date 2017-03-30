Carnival awards scholarships to HEAT Academy students

Miami-based Carnival, the Miami HEAT and Florida Prepaid College Foundation presented local high school students with four-year college scholarships during a ceremony at center court at halftime of the HEAT/Portland Trailblazers game at the AmericanAirlines Arena.
Purchased by Carnival Foundation – the charitable arm of the Carnival Corporation – the scholarships were presented to former students of the HEAT Academy, an after school enrichment program for at-risk youth, who participated in an innovative workplace mentoring program (from freshman year to senior year of high school). The mentoring program was sponsored by Carnival and the HEAT in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami.
Scholarship recipients were selected based on academic performance, leadership skills, community involvement and interviews with representatives from the three participating organizations (Carnival, HEAT, Florida Prepaid College Foundation).
Each student also received a personal laptop computer courtesy of Carnival Foundation, Dell and Microsoft as well as gift cards from Perry Ellis and Peony to outfit any future business endeavors.
For the past 15 years, Carnival has purchased Project STARS scholarships from the Florida Prepaid College Foundation, representing a collective value of more than $2.5 million. The Florida Prepaid College Foundation scholarship covers the cost of tuition for two years at a Florida college followed by two years at a Florida public university. This is the eighth year Carnival’s scholarship recipients are matriculating into college.
Congratulating the deserving students during the ceremony were:
Micky Arison, Owner of the Miami HEAT and Chairman of Carnival Corp.;
Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations;
Michael McCullough, HEAT Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and Carnival Scholarship Committee Representative;
Stanley Tate, Founder of the Florida Prepaid College Foundation;
Senator Ron Silver, Board Member of Florida Prepaid College Foundation;
Alberto Carvalho, Superintendent, Miami-Dade County Public Schools;
Linda Coll, Carnival Foundation Executive Director and Carnival Scholarship Committee Representative;
Vicky Rey, Carnival Scholarship Committee Representative;
Gale Nelson, President of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Carnival Scholarship Committee Representative.
---
Here is a list of the 2017 Carnival scholarship recipients, their school, probable major in college and mentor.
Francesca Aguirre (MAST Academy) Psychology - Mentor Arlette Kim.
Angie Betancourt (Miami Senior HS) Pre-Med - Mentor Ashley Ruchty.
Nicole Cruz (Young Women’s Prep Academy) Education - Mentor Chris Armholt.
Betchina Dezore (William H. Turner Technical Arts HS) Business - Mentor Nathalie Valaire.
Jeimee Garay (Young Women’s Prep Academy) Business & Communication - Mentor Milly Martin.
Esly Godoy (Charter HS of the America) Criminology - Mentor Leslie Pereda.
Yarie Godoy (Charter HS of the America) Criminology - Mentor Stacy Pallot-Schweky.
Evelin Guifarro (Young Women’s Prep Academy) Law - Mentor Martha DeZayas.
Kaywon Hanna (Booker T. Washington HS) Business - Mentor John Harshaw.
Medjie Jean-Francois (William H. Turner Technical Arts HS) Nursing - Mentor Aneisha Johnson.
Edward Leonard (New World School of the Arts) Communication/Business - Mentor Glenn Aprile.
Ashley Mendoza (iPreparatory Academy) Early Childhood Education - Mentor Vicky Blanch.
Yasney Mordan (Felix Varela Senior HS) Marketing - Mentor Melissa Wisecarver.
Jailyn Palma (Young Women’s Prep Academy) Nursing - Mentor Clarisa Stollenwerck.
Rey Prieto (Coral Gables HS) Business - Mentor Arnie Perez.
Dmarcos Ramos (Mater Academy East) Architectural Engineering - Mentor Marcelo Freire.
Jamilee Yern (Miami Senior HS) Pre-Med - Mentor Ynelim Carrillo.
---
