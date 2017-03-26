Lehrman basketball, flag football make history

The Lehrman Community Day School fifth grade boys’ basketball team won the Jewish Day School Athletic League Championship of Miami-Dade and Broward counties.
The Lions defeated Brauser Maimonides Academy in the finals.
As fourth graders, they won the flag football and basketball championships, and they repeated both efforts as fifth graders, which is a first according to the league commissioner.
The history-making champs are Isaac Sokol, Izzi Lieberperson, Riley Rozencwaig, Brody Minick, Sammy Goldstein, Sammy Muhlrad, Ryan Weisburd, David Abramowitz, and Ryan Beinstock. The head coach is Aaron Corliss and assistant coach Eddie Alvarez.
Miami Country Day basketball
The Miami Country Day Middle School boys’ varsity basketball team had two big wins during the season. The Spartans beat Divine Savior 31-23 and Ransom Everglades 37-19.
They battled against some tough teams in the South Florida Middle School Conference. MCD was led by Ryan Mendelson, Aden Karp and Jovan Joseph. The team was mostly eighth graders who will take their talents to the high school level next season.
The Miami Country Day Middle School boys’ JV basketball team was young. The Spartans played numerous tough teams throughout the year and recorded a big win against Cushman in the middle of the season, edging the Cougars 27-25 in an exciting game.
MCD was led by Torrence Mack, Mikey Port and Jose Garcia. Much of the team consisted of sixth graders who gained valuable experience and will look to produce at the middle school varsity level next season.
Miami Beach basketball
City of Miami Beach Youth Basketball at the Scott Rakow Youth Center
(2nd-3rd grade)
The Miami Beach Dark Knights, coached by Aron Sorano, edged the Miami Beach Ballers, coached by Juan Martinez, 12-11. Rakim Hession and Sebastin and Ethan Michels had 4 points each and combined for 14 steals. Chaim Sasi had 1 block and 2 big steals to end the game. For the Ballers, Jose Guerra finished with 7 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Austin West added 2 points and 5 rebounds.
The Miami Beach New Navy defeated the Miami Beach Pandas 20-14. The New Navy was led by Christ Tchoume who had 12 points, 15 rebounds and 7 steals. Messiah Ashley played a major role with 6 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks. An aggressive and courageous William Hernandez, who went to the free throw line five times, had a team high 12 points for the Pandas.
(4th-5th grade)
Noah Scheinblum had 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block as the Miami Beach Black Mambas came from behind to beat the Miami Beach Pandas 25-22.
The Black Mambas trailed until the last five minutes.
Coach Cliff Benjamin said: “Wins like this build character.”
Joshua Harris continues to be an MVP type player, adding 5 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals and 1 block.
For the Pandas, Carl Tegel had 8 points, and Franco Lamana totaled 6 points. Mathew Clark and Cole Gonya combined for 22 rebounds as the Pandas out rebounded the Black Mambas 37-23.
The Miami Beach Green Avengers defeated the Miami Beach Ballers 35-27. Jesse Hays had a double-double (21 points and 21 rebounds) and 2 steals and 2 blocks. Benny Dalfin added 6 points and 5 steals, and Matteo Rios recorded 7 points. For the Ballers, Chaim Galbut had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 7 blocks. Baptist Tard added 5 points and 3 rebounds.
Miami Heat basketball
The Miami HEAT and adidas teamed to bring two local middle schools the complete HEAT In-Game Experience.
The HEAT Experience took over a basketball game between Our Lady of the Lakes Cheetahs and Sts. Peter & Paul Panthers at Our Lady of the Lakes Middle School in Miami Lakes.
The Miami HEAT Dancers, Burnie, In-Arena Announcer Michael Baiamonte, In-Arena Host Uptown Dale and the Xtreme Team participated. adidas provided shooting shirts for each athlete, cheering fans for attendees, T-shirts and other giveaways.
FIU softball
Florida International University senior first baseman Stephanie Texeira (Miami/Gulliver Prep) was recently named a Conference USA Player of the Week, as selected by league officials. The four-year starter captured another program career record during the team’s 4-0 week on the field.
Texeira broke school records for herself while helping the Panthers to a team school mark as part of the team’s program-record 12-game win streak. Texeira had at least a run and a hit in all four games that week, leading the team with three extra-base hits in the perfect week. She tied the school’s career run record after scoring twice against Fairfield and broke the mark with her first run in game one of a doubleheader against North Texas. After scoring five runs for the week, she has 139, three ahead of the previous school career mark. Texeira had two doubles to pull within eight of the school record 51, while also hitting a homer, extending her own school record to 38 career round-trippers.
Not only are her numbers significant from a career standpoint, they were key for the results of the games. She walked and scored a run in the first inning against Fairfield, tying the score in the first frame. In the doubleheader, she had the first RBI of the first game with an RBI double in the first inning and scored a run on a homer later in that inning in the 8-3 win over the Mean Green. She added another RBI later in the game. In the nightcap, she scored the tying run in the sixth after a leadoff double in the frame, as the Panthers walked it off in the seventh in the 2-1 victory. In a 1-0 win, Texeira recorded an inside-the-park homer for the game’s only score to secure the sweep and preserve the win streak.
Texeira hit .500 for the week, putting together a 1.125 slugging percentage. She also drew five walks for a .714 on-base percentage. Texeira owns school career records for homers (39), RBI (170), runs (139), walks (121) and all three averages (batting, on-base and slugging), while second in doubles (41) and fifth in hits (203). In conference, she leads all hitters this season with a .537 on-base percentage, thanks to a league-leading 24 walks, and is tied for fifth in slugging (.689) and tied for eighth in batting average (.400). She is tied for second with 31 runs scored, second outright with 32 RBI and tied for seventh with 36 hits. Her seven homers tie for the team lead and are tied for fourth in Conference USA.
North Miami Beach baseball
North Miami Beach Little League at Ives Estates, Uleta, Pelican and Mishcon parks
Minors Juniors (7-8 Coach Pitch)
The Giants, playing shorthanded, edged the Twins 5-4. Ethan Scharf led the offense with a lead off home run. Ben Marks and Ben Warner hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to give the Giants the lead for good. Robbie Kramer and Jason Colon were stellar on offense and defense for the Twins.
The Yankees defeated the Reds 17-12. Akiva Sherwin, Mateo Kurtz and Anthony Ortega each went 4-4. Shay Handwerger was 3-3. For the Reds, Davin Petrucci was 3-3. Jacob Luck hit a home run, and Brianna Sims reached base three times.
Minors (9-10 Kid Pitch)
Joseph Cucinotta hit a clutch triple that secured the victory as the Dodgers beat the Marlins 4-1. Catcher Jonny Frank threw out a runner attempting to steal third base. Pitchers Lane Parris, Gabriel Vinderman and Joseph Cucinotta combined to strike out nine in four innings. For the Marlins, pitchers Zachary Fischer and Gidon Genger combined on nine strikeouts.
The Astros edged the Tigers 4-3. In the bottom of the last inning the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs. Lukas Bolton, the runner on third, represented the tying run, and Josh Poletto, the runner on second, represented the winning run. Astros pitcher Paul Dunn, struck out the next two batters and induced a lineout to first base to stop the rally and end the game.
Majors (11-13 Kid Pitch)
The Royals proved why they were the pre-season favorites when they defeated the first place Mets 18-5. Benji Rabinowitz led the Royals going 3 for 3 with 3 doubles and 5 RBI. Benji Sherwin went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI. For the Mets, Ian Resler was 1 for 2 with 2 RBI, and Alex Allocco went 1 for 3 with 2 RBI.
The Indians beat the Pirates 8-3 behind strong pitching by Abel Profetta. Luis Torrens had several key hits. For the Pirates, Kyle Ratzker and Jeremiah Eduard provided solid hits.
The Rockies defeated the Cubs 12-3. Brandon Lopez cleared the outfield fence on a 3-run home run. He finished going 3 for 3 with 5 RBI. Jorge Vidal also homered.
MLB Swing for the Fences
Swing for the Fences with MLB Jr. Home Run Derby
Get involved with MLB Jr. Home Run Derby and let the youth in your community show off their hitting power.
Sign up to host a free local competition at JrHRD.com
By hosting this one-day, fun, flexible competition, provide the kids in the area the opportunity to swing all the way to the National Finals during MLB All-Star Week in Miami.
Visit www.JrHRD.com for more information
Also: MLBSwingForFencesInfo
Miami Country Day sports
Miami Country Day School: Middle School Female Athlete of the Week: Saarah Rassif – Softball - had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs in high school varsity games against Carrollton and Archbishop Curley.
Middle School Male Athlete of the Week: Mitchell Koch – Lacrosse - scored 3 goals against Palmetto and Westminster Christian.
Upper School Female Athlete of the Week: Mary Elizabeth Allen – Softball - had 3 hits (including a home run), drove in 5 runs and scored twice in the Spartans’ ‘Senior Game” victory over Archbishop Curley.
Upper School Male Athlete of the Week: Noah Reines – Lacross - led the Spartans with 5 goals against Belen.
Kendall Hammocks football/cheerleading
The Kendall Hammocks Warriors program announces the registration dates and times in April and May for the 2017 Football & Cheerleading season.
Kendall Hammocks is part of the Miami Xtreme Youth Football League.
Tackle season starts Wednesday July 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
TACKLE REGISTRATION INFORMATION:
11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8, April 22.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6, May 13
6:30-8:30 p.m. May 19, May 26
Teams will close once the team roster limit is reached.
TACKLE REGISTRATION FEE: $190
Registration fee includes: rental of helmet, shoulder pads, game uniform, secondary insurance, participation awards, referee cost, county and optimist fees.
Free one day Rookie Camp for all new registered players.
All issued equipment is to be returned at end of season.
WARRIORS CHEERLEADING INFORMATION:
CHEER REGISTRATION FEE: $400
Registration fee break down: $200 initial deposit includes practice T-shirt, shorts, game day socks, hair bow, cheer brief, shoes, secondary Insurance, and participation awards.
The remaining $200 is for three competitions and includes body liner, shoes, socks, warm-up set, cheer bag, uniform rental and all competition fees.
Cheerleading starts on Tuesday, July 11.
CHEERLEADING REGISTRATION DATES:
11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8, April 22
11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6, May 13
6:30-8:30 p.m. May 19, May 20
Requirements to play tackle football and cheer for the Kendall Hammocks Warriors.
• 1) Current Color Photo (2x2 face picture-passport size)
• 2) Copy of Birth Certificate
• 3) Current 2017 PHYSICAL- Must be administered from Jan-July 2017-Office stamped
And obtained By your Pediatrician- yellow HRS form, or CVS Minute Clinic- Obtain after you have secured a roster spot.
• 4) Copy of 2017 FINAL Report Card (with the 4 grading periods)
All registrations and practices are at Devonaire Park, 10411 SW 122 Ave., Miami.
For added information email Football Commissioner Mike Pintado at khwfootball@aol.com
For Cheerleading email Cheer Commissioner Meylin Castro at cheer.4warriors@aol.com
Visit http://www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=khwarriors
The Warriors Football program is under the Optimist Club of Kendall Hammocks and is an all volunteer organization, serving the community in youth sports for more than 30 years.
Visit www.khwarriors.org
Kendall Hammocks flag football
The Kendall Hammocks NFL Flag Football program announces the registrations dates and times for the upcoming 2017 NFL Flag Football season.
Registrations are open to boys and girls, age 5-16. Cutoff date is July 1. Copy of birth certificate is required for age verification during the registration process.
Season will include 12 regular season games, two exhibition games and single elimination playoffs. All registrations, practices and games are at Devonaire Park, 10411 SW 122 Ave., Miami, 33186.
New player tryouts and draft will be 1-6 p.m. April 2.
Registration fee includes: NFL Team Reversible Jersey, NFL flag belts, secondary Insurance, referee cost, participation awards, trophies for division winners/MVPs.
Discounted rates offered for coaches. All coaches require a USA football registration and a national background check.
For information or if interested in coaching, email khnflflagfootball@aol.com
Visit www.khwarriors.org
The NFL Flag football program is under the Optimist Club of Kendall Hammocks and is an all volunteer organization, serving the community in youth sports for more than 27 years.
Suniland football
The Suniland Sundevils are looking for experienced volunteer youth coaches for the 2017 Miami Xtreme Tackle Football Season.
For Information contact Jose Regalado at 305-458-1966 or josearegalado@att.net.
Hurricanes Jumpers
Hurricane Jumpers are hosting an AAU Jump Rope Qualifying Tournament on May 20 in Miami Springs.
This tournament is for anyone interested in jumping rope for fun or serious competition. It is a qualifier for Junior Olympics, which is in late July in Detroit.
Contact Hurricane Jumpers at moody@hurricanejumpers.com.
Visit www.hurricanejumpers.org.
Soccer clinic
Barry University men’s soccer hosts an ID Clinic that will provide elite male, high school and club soccer players the opportunity to display their talents for college coaches from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, and JUCO schools.
The event is from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Buccaneer Field at Barry University, 11300 NE 2nd Ave. in Miami Shores.
For information contact Barry University men’s soccer assistant coach Joao Garcia jgarcia@barry.edu or call 305-899-3135.
More events, leagues, programs
UFC GYM Kendall
UFC GYM announced that following the overwhelming success of its 2016 12-Week Body Transformation Challenge, the brand recently launched its next iteration, expanding to 16 signature gym locations throughout the United States, including Kendall in Miami-Dade County.
“Whether your objective is to train with the goal of competing on stage or just living an overall healthier lifestyle, this program is designed to accomplish both,” UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said. “We experienced some amazing transformations at our Corona and Torrance locations and we’re excited to expand this one in a lifetime challenge to members at all of our signature gyms.”
Inspired by four-time IFBB Figure Olympia Champion Nicole Wilkins, this program consists of one-on-one personal training sessions, tailored nutritional and supplementation plans, educational seminars and group workouts. Enrollment cost is $199 ($1,200 value) for UFC GYM members and $298.99 for non-members, which includes the challenge fee and a 12 week UFC GYM membership. Also, UFC GYM has agreed to pay the participant’s individual entry fee for those that want to compete on stage.
A grand prize of $5,000 will be awarded to the member who wins the “overall weight-loss” portion of the challenge, while both a male and female winner of the “overall muscle gain” portion will each win $1,000. Additional awards and prizes will be awarded at each participating location.
Contact UFC GYM - Kendall
8851 SW 107th Ave., Miami, 33176.
Phone: 305-680-5990
Contact: General Manager Jason Figorski; jason.figorski@ufcgym.com
Those who register for the Challenge are encouraged to stay connected at
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ufcgymtransformationteam/
Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, South America and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and more than 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.
For more information about UFC GYM, visit UFC GYM.com, or follow on Facebook.com/UFCgym, Twitter or Instagram: @UFCGYM. Subscribe on YouTube at UFCGYM.
Skateboard Supercross
The Michael-Ann Russell JCC reported the first Skateboard Supercross Academy in the country at its facility in North Miami Beach.
The academy is a place to go after-school for a 40-minute lesson in a group setting with friends.
Students participate once or twice a week to take a lesson and may return on Sundays for Race Day.
Race Day provides some extra practice while learning the more competitive side of skateboarding. Learning to race on the pumptracks is a necessary skill, as competition helps to stimulate the sport.
Many young riders want more time on the pumptracks to be ready for the end of the semester Head to Head Races. That event is the grand finale of the semester curriculum, and it is the showcase for parents, family and friends.
The Head to Head Race brackets system determines who is the fastest racer to date and logs their time. Basically, two riders are paired to race and whoever wins goes against the winner of the other head to head race, until the remaining two compete in the finals.
Option #1 - Curriculum Based Learning
Monday: 15 classes (Member $375, Non-Member $565)
Tuesday: 16 classes (Member $400, Non-Member $600)
Wednesday: 19 classes (Member $475, Non-Member $715)
Thursday: 20 classes (Member $500, Non-Member $750)
Sunday: 17 classes (Member $425, Non-Member $640)
Option #2 - Race Packs (Open Ride Sessions)
(Reservations required. Bring a bicycle, scooter or inline skates)
One Class: Member $30, Non-Member $45, Curriculum Special! $15
10 Pack: Member $250, Non-Member $375, Curriculum Special! $125
20 Pack: Member $475, Non-Member $710, Curriculum Special! $240
Call 305-932-4200, ext. 145/146 to register.
For questions, text or call 786-529-8187.
Orange Bowl Leadership Academy
The Orange Bowl Committee launched the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy, designed to engage and inspire middle school youth to maximize their potential to become future successful community leaders through access and exposure to career development, personal leadership and life skills.
Previously, the Orange Bowl conducted a pilot program that has now become the basis for the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy, with classes of approximately 20 sixth-graders from both Bair Middle School in Sunrise and North Miami Middle School. Those students will continue as seventh-graders this year with a new curriculum, and two new schools will be added with sixth-graders at Sunrise Middle School in Fort Lauderdale and Georgia Jones-Ayers Middle School in Miami.
The design of the program is eventually to have students follow a three-year curriculum through middle school and expand to other schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
“Our vision is to nurture and cultivate the next generation of South Florida community and business leaders,” said Judge Michael Chavies, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee.
Marlon A. Hill Esq, chair of the of the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy committee, added: “The Orange Bowl Leadership Academy will provide South Florida youth the opportunity to dream and develop a plan to achieve those dreams, to set and achieve personal goals and objectives, and to understand their options in life for success at home, their careers and in the community.”
From October through May, students in the program meet twice a month after school with teachers and mentors, who are Orange Bowl Committee members. The curriculum is specifically designed toward fostering character development and responsibility geared to elevating individual empowerment, efficacy and self-esteem.
The students are also exposed to guest speakers, many of whom are Orange Bowl Committee members, and occasional field trips for behind-the-scenes tours of locations such as the Southern District Court of Florida. These sessions are designed to inspire and unleash individual youth potential and leadership, while also creating career development awareness, knowledge and opportunities.
Support for the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy is being provided by the College Football Playoff Foundation, whose philanthropic initiatives are directed toward education generally and more specifically teachers, through its Extra Yard for Teachers program.
The Orange Bowl Leadership Academy receives additional support from sponsors Bank of America, Comcast, Deloitte and Florida Blue.
The curriculum for the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy was created by the Pacific Institute specifically for the Orange Bowl Committee.
Visit www.orangebowl.org.
MaxPreps Top Athletes
Each month of the school year, MaxPreps will name a Male and Female Athlete of the Month, culminating with the Male and Female Athletes of the Year in June. The program is presented by the United States Marines Corps.
“The United States Marine Corps, through the MaxPreps High School Athlete of the Month program, is committed to recognizing students that embody the fighting spirit which enables them to win battles and overcome challenges they face, both on and off the field,” said Captain Sean Pangia. “We’re proud to partner with MaxPreps in this powerful program showcasing student athletes that have a positive influence in their community.”
The program has received more than 7,700 nominations and counting for the year so far. To nominate an athlete, click:
Tennis
The Tennis Committee of the USA Deaf Sports Federation is currently recruiting players with hearing disability to represent the U.S. at the 23rd Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey on July 18-30.
As United States citizens, players may be deaf, hard of hearing, hearing impaired, cochlear implanted, late deafened, hearing challenged, or hearing disabled to qualify. However, to be eligible a player must have a hearing loss of 55 decibels (dBs) or greater in the better ear over an average of 500/1000/2000 Hertz.
Participants can be either orally oriented or sign language users.
Tennis players looking to qualify can e-mail karlpatreddy@gmail.com and HowardGorrell@aol.com no later than Sept. 30, 2016.
For more information, go to
For information about USA Deaf Sports Federation, visit
www.usdeafsports.org. For information about the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf and the Deaflympics, visit
Backgammon
The Miami Backgammon Club plays 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at The 19th Hole Bar & Grill, Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables, 33134.
The Miami Backgammon Club is a friendly group of South Florida Backgammon players. Players of all levels welcome. No membership fees.
Tournaments start promptly at 7 p.m.
Free live play. Tournament entry fee $10.
Contact Leo at 305-669-5260 or Leo@MiamiBackgammon.com.
Miracle League Ballpark
The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department and the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade in partnership with the Miracle League of Miami-Dade County (MLOMD) and the Marlins Foundation are making way to bring a new Miracle League ballpark complex to Miami-Dade County.
The new development broke ground at Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24th St., Miami. It will be the first ballpark of its kind for the county -- specifically designed for use by youth with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
The facility will consist of an outdoor ballpark complex with specialized rubber fields, dugouts, a playground, a concession building, restrooms, and “quiet rooms” for parents and children. The entire site, including recessed drop-off and pick-up areas will be 100 percent accessible with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Funding for this project will be provided by the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade, together with the Marlins Foundation.
“I want to thank the Miracle League of Miami-Dade and the Marlins Foundation for coming together to expand athletic opportunities for our community’s children with disabilities,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “This new ballpark will give even more children and families in Miami-Dade County a place to enjoy America’s favorite pastime. I look forward to seeing this project come to life and watching our youngest residents play ball.”
Miracle League of Miami-Dade Co-Chairman Ray Rocha said: “There are over 276 specialized Miracle League parks across the nation and in Puerto Rico. This field at Tamiami Park would never have been possible without the unwavering support from the Miami Marlins organization along with the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. This first of its kind field in Miami-Dade County will provide the over 69,000 special needs children and young adults residing in our area, a safe and obstacle free environment to participate in America's favorite pass time. Every child deserves a chance to play baseball.”
Alfredo Mesa, Executive Director of the Marlins Foundation, added: “The Marlins Foundation proudly supports our charity sponsor the Miracle League of Miami-Dade in building this one-of-a-kind all-inclusive ballpark complex. The funds we have raised together with the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade are aligned with the mission of bettering the lives of our youth through recreational sports like baseball.”
Miami-Dade Parks Director Jack Kardys said: “Miami-Dade Parks has long been committed to providing accessible sports and recreation opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities. A ballpark like this will further encourage them to get outdoors and be active.”
MLOMD was founded in 2010 by Sturge and his partner Keith Reilly in 2010, marking it as the county’s first Miracle League and the 236th member joining the nationwide initiative that enables children with disabilities, such as Autism, Down syndrome, Cancer and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), to play the game of baseball and be part of a team.
In 2012, the MLOMD approached the County with plans for constructing a custom-designed accessible ballpark at a Miami-Dade Parks facility. Tamiami Park was selected for as the ballpark site because of its central location, accessibility and large youth baseball program.
To date, the League has been busy planning, preparing and fund-raising on behalf of the MLOMD ballpark development plan. A rendering of the ballpark and more information can be found at the MLOMD website.
For directions to Tamiami Park visit the web page or call 786-315-5295.
Miami-Dade Parks is a world-class parks system supported by the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade and focused on Placemaking, Health and Fitness, and Conservation and Stewardship.
Florida Panthers Learn to Play
The Florida Panthers in conjunction with the NHL, NHLPA and USA Hockey will be hosting “Florida Panthers Learn To Play” for boys and girls, age 4-8, who are new, first time ice hockey participants who have never registered with USA Hockey.
The program was developed in an effort to reduce cost barriers to ice hockey participation by providing free equipment. The Learn To Play program primary goal is to create the next generation of hockey players and fans who will remain engaged with the game throughout the rest of their lives.
Cost of entry is $100. Every participant will receive six weeks of on-ice training with Florida Panthers Alumni and USA Hockey Certified Coaches, as well as free registration into USA Hockey for the 2016-17 season. Each participant will also be custom fitted for a full set of brand new Florida Panthers branded CCM hockey equipment, including skates that they will use during the program and keep at the conclusion of the six weeks.
Finally, each participant will receive a voucher for two free tickets to a select Florida Panthers weekend home game with the opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate.
The Florida Panthers Learn To Play curriculum is designed in conjunction with USA Hockey’s “Gold Standard” which utilizes an age appropriate Long Term Athlete Development structure known as the American Development Model. This model ensures that the program structure is both fun AND effective.
Visit https://learntoplay.nhl.com/panthers
Ali Boxing Center
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier D. Souto and the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department celebrated the renaming of Tropical Park’s Boxing Center to the “Muhammad Ali Boxing Center” at Tropical Park Boxing Center, 7900 SW 40 St., Miami.
“Back in September 2015, the Board of County Commissioners adopted my resolution for the Tropical Park Boxing Center to be named after the great Muhammad Ali, since I was privileged to have met the man in person and behold his many boxing victories,” said Commissioner Souto. “He was bigger than life and an inspiration to all. His memory will live on at this center as it grooms future generations of boxers.”
In honor of Ali – the late three-time heavyweight boxing champ - dignitaries joined members of the local boxing community.
Ali, born Cassius Clay, died on June 3 at age 74, following a 30-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. Considered one of the greatest boxing legends of all-time, Ali was famous in and out of the ring for his strength, power, speed, stamina, flamboyant personality and global presence.
Warrior Basketball
The Warrior Basketball Pre-Travel Team Program in Miami is intense training for boys and girls, age 8-15, to prepare athletes for a travel team level.
The athletes will train two times a week in a two-hour practice. To gain experience, scrimmages will be set up, and tournament like situations will slowly be introduced to the team.
Practice days are Wednesdays, Fridays and/or Sundays. Kids will receive a Warrior basketball jersey and shorts.
Call 305-777-7077.
Gifts in Golf
PGA Certified Pro Philip Argianas, program director of GIG-Gifts In Golf, is proud to bring his expertise to special people with special needs to Coral Gables.
GIG programing -- like Golfing with Autism and Kids Swing Into Golf -- enrich the quality of life for families in the community.
Coach Phil said in a release: “Our fun programing impacts kids by teaching them life skills while providing physical and mental training through learning the game of golf.”
For information about registration including schedules and release forms, go to GIG’s website
http://giftsingolf.org/schedules-and-forms/
To volunteer or for any other questions on the Autism and Down syndrome golf programs, call Coach Phil at 888-909-5709, check the website http://www.giftsingolf.org and Facebook page for updates.
GIG was founded in 2009 and has been serving several communities in Miami-Dade County. The organization provides fun instruction and mentoring while empowering special people with special needs. Integrating families and community, it provides all the benefits that golfing delivers with a focus on a person’s ability.
Heads Up Football
USA Football’s Heads Up Football program for high schools and youth organizations will include sudden cardiac arrest protocols andHeads Up Blocking fundamentals.
Both topics are now included in USA Football’s Level 1 coaching education course and its high school certification course.
USA Football is the national governing body of the sport and educates more high school and youth football coaches combined than any organization in the United States.
USA Football’s Heads Up Football program is supported by more than two dozen medical and football partners.
“Coaches should be prepared to respond to a life-threatening emergency if needed,” said Dr. Jonathan Drezner, past president of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine and a member of USA Football’s Medical Advisory Committee.
“With prompt recognition, early CPR and use of an AED, sudden cardiac arrest is largely a survivable event if treated quickly. USA Football is committed to the safety of young athletes, and I am proud that a sudden cardiac arrest training module is being added to the Heads Up Football program. The module provides coaches the information they need to be prepared for sudden cardiac arrest.”
“Blocking is one of football’s basic skills that every player needs to be taught,” said Jeff Saturday, a former NFL All-Pro center and ESPN analyst. Saturday is a member of USA Football’s Football Advisory Committee.
“USA Football’s Heads Up Blocking technique helps coaches teach this fundamental – properly engaging with a defender, driving with the legs and maintaining the correct body position for effective and safer play. This is how blocking should be taught.”
Heads Up Football is a comprehensive collection of resources and medically approved protocols to establish important standards rooted in education to change behavior for the better.
In addition to sudden cardiac arrest and Heads Up Blocking, the program covers concussion awareness and recognition, heat and hydration protocols, proper tackling fundamentals and equipment fitting. More than 5,500 youth leagues and 750 high schools in 2014 participated in the program this past fall, benefiting nearly 1-million players.
Follow USA Football at www.facebook.com/usafootball
or on Twitter @USAFootball
NFL Football Matters
The National Football Foundation announced the launch of FootballMatters.org, a powerful new addition to the organization’s campaign to highlight the good in the game and the lifelong benefits to those who play it.
“Football makes a positive impact on so many levels, and we realized that we needed a centralized resource for capturing and subsequently promoting all the great football stories out there,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “FootballMatters.org provides us a potent platform for addressing that void and delivering compelling content directly to audiences who can help us amplify our messages about the value of football in producing leaders and creating educational opportunities.”
NFF Chairman Archie Manning added: “It’s just gratifying to be part of something that does so much good for our young people. The stories are out there, including the thousands of young kids who could not have gone to college but got some aid because of football, and their lives have been changed for the better. FootballMatters.org will enable us to directly capture those stories and inspire the next generation to further their educations.”
The NFF has linked with Arkleus Broadcasting, a Dallas-based full-service media company, to create the platform, which also encompasses a strong social media component to gain traction for the campaign.
“Arkleus is honored and thrilled to be chosen by such a prestigious American institution as the NFF to build and market an exciting new sports media property,” said Arkleus Broadcasting President Joe Shults. “We are passionately committed to helping the NFF in every way to protect, enhance, and ensure the future of football for generations to come.”
The site focuses on stories, videos, and franchises highlighting the very best in high school and college football, such as: Football Moms, Special Teams, Hook & Corporate Ladder, Man-to-Man, the Quote of the Day and many more. The site will also be the home to exclusive profiles of Campbell Trophy finalists, Leadership Award Winners, Courage Award Winners and all the honors associated with the NFF.
“We are really excited about the Football Matters initiative,” said Hatchell. “I want to thank everybody at Arkleus for their passion for the project. They have done a marvelous job of getting it up and running in a short amount of time, and we have already received great feedback.”
The site focuses on the stories that evoke the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive zeal, character building and the drive for academic excellence that exemplifies many of the young men who play football and the families who support them.
You can learn more about the site and watch a video featuring NFF Chairman Archie Manning and NFF Board Members Jack Ford, Archie Griffin, Kevin Plank and Rod West by clicking here.
Visit www.footballfoundation.org.
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NFFNetwork
Twitter https://twitter.com/NFFNetwork
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/NFFOnDemand
Footgolf
The international sport Footgolf is being introduced to the South Miami-Dade community at Killian Greens Golf Club, 9980 SW 104th St.
Footgolf (18 holes) can be played in two hours and is a great source of exercise for those who enjoy kicking a soccer ball. Times are available everyday of the week after 4:30 p.m. to players of all skill levels, families and groups. Balls are available for rent for $5 to those who do not already own one.
Killian Greens is an accredited Footgolf course with the American Footgolf League. Call 305-271-0917.
Tennis
USTA Florida and the USTA Florida Section Foundation announced a landmark three-way agreement with Special Olympics Florida to provide more tennis playing opportunities to athletes in Florida.
The formal agreement builds on the existing support that USTA Florida and its charitable arm have provided to local Special Olympics programs by offering free 10 and Under Tennis workshops, grants and other resources to providers that offer tennis programs to Special Olympics athletes.
Likewise, Special Olympics Florida will encourage their athletes to participate in USTA Florida programs and events.
To get a program started, Special Olympics coaches may apply for a USTA Florida Section Foundation equipment grant for adaptive tennis equipment and other program needs by contacting Jessica Flynn at Special Olympics Florida.
For additional training opportunities and training resources, contact Linda Curtis at the USTA Florida Section Foundation at www.USTAFloridaFoundation.com.
Tennis classes, programs
Tennis classes and programs for all ages are at the Penny Sugarman Tennis Center at Sans Souci, 1795 Sans Souci Blvd., North Miami. Call for information on group lessons, annual passes, court rates and private lessons. Tennis pro is Ross Dubins. Call 305-893-7130.
Physically Challenged
Miami-Dade Parks welcomes children with disabilities in its youth leagues. If you need accommodations to participate, call 305-735-7847 (V/TDD).
Submit info to Sports Scene
Sports Scene spotlights news and notes from youth sports activities in your neighborhood. The aim is to feature game notes and the accomplishments of athletes from Miami-Dade County.
We rely on the directors and coaches of each league, as well as community members, parents and schools to submit information. We accept photos but ask that everyone pictured be identified with a first and last name and the name of the team or park they represent.
Email sportsscene@MiamiHerald.com.
Youth sports online
For more area sports photos, go to
www.miamiherald.com/sports/youth/miami-dade
YouTube youth sports and more
YouTube at the Jim Varsallone (the jimmyv3 channel)
Send nominations to recognize student athletes at Miami Marlins games
In an effort to recognize deserving South Florida youth baseball and softball players for doing well in school and displaying sportsmanship on the diamond, the two-time champion Miami Marlins have once again partnered with The Miami Herald to co-sponsor the Team Player spotlight on the Sunday Youth Sports pages in the Neighbors section of The Miami Herald in print and online.
Youth league coaches, team representatives, teachers, schools, friends or family members can nominate youth baseball or softball players, who display sportsmanship and good grades or academic improvements. Eligible nominees are from the recreational in-house league, travel league or school league (elementary school or middle school aged) from any season of the year.
Honored players – selected by random drawing – will be invited to a Marlins game where they will receive a certificate of achievement and a Marlins item during a recognition ceremony at Marlins Park.
There are three ceremonies - June 2, July 18, Aug. 15.
To nominate someone, e-mail Miami Herald Youth Sports Editor Jim Varsallone at
jvarsallone@miamiherald.com or call 305-376-3621.
