Highland Oaks track teams win Miami middle school titles

The Highland Oaks Middle School girls’ and boys’ varsity track teams each finished first at the season-ending Miami-Dade County Middle School Championships at Traz-Powell Stadium in North Miami.
The varsity girls bested 15 other teams as did the varsity boys. The JV boys were second of 13 teams.
The varsity girls had another outstanding performance by Jada Joseph, who set a meet record in the triple jump (36-2). Joseph also took second in the long jump and high jump and eighth in the 100-meter dash. Brook Couri was third in the triple jump and long jump. Anissa Lespinase-Casimir was third in the 1,600 meter run, while Jada Saint Louis was fifth. Jasmine Washington was fourth in the 400 and 800 and sixth in the discus. Amber Keaton placed fourth in the discus, and Captain Aniyah Brown was sixth in the shot put. Destiny Desrivieres took sixth in the 800, and Paris Baker finished seventh in the 100. The 3,200 relay (Washington, Brianna Easy, Desrivieres, Lespinase-Casimir) won as did the 1,600 relay (Ebony Davis, Easy, Lespinase-Casimir, Desrivieres). The 400 relay (Davis, Couri, Tymyra Hampton, Annika Grosfeld) placed fifth.
The varsity boys were once again lead by Bradley Mesa, who won his fourth consecutive meet MVP award. Mesa won the discus, took second in the high jump, and finished third in the shot put. Co-Captain Cawa Fernandes was second in the long jump and fifth in the high jump. Co-Captain Gaethan Bernadel was second in the shot put and third in the discus. Jaleel Gelin was third in the 1,600 in a personal best 5:08 and fourth in the 800. Maleek Saint Louis placed fourth in the 1,600. Winsome Frazier was fifth in the 400 and sixth in the 200 and long jump. The 3,200 relay (Sandro Pierre-Jules, Frederick Tyler, Saint-Louis, Gelin) finished second. The 400 relay (Edward Johnson, Mesa, Tyler, Frazier) was fourth, and the 1,600 relay (Fernandes, Pierre-Jules, Saint-Louis, Johnson) placed fifth.
The JV boys had outstanding performances from Aaron Nibbs, who won the shot put and discus, and Andrew Lacroix, who won the 200 and was second in the 100. Joseph Washington was second in the 400 and seventh in the 100. Jamari Holliman finished second in the triple jump as did Anthony Edouard in the high jump. The 1,600 relay (Holliman, Edouard, O’Neal Webb, Lacroix) was third.
The JV girls were fifth of 11 teams. Lashanti Beauliere won the 100 and was second in the 200. Stacey Duvet placed third in the long jump. Brianna Prince finished fourth in the high jump and seventh in the triple jump. The 1,600 relay (Beauliere, Iriel Williams, Duvet, Prince) took third.
Palmetto Middle track
The Palmetto Middle School boys’ and girls’ varsity track teams did well at the Miami-Dade County Middle School Championships at Traz-Powell Stadium in North Miami.
The boys’ team placed second of 16 teams as did the girls.
For the boys, Malcolm Brown won the mile race and the 800-meter run. Marc Charlemagne won the 400 and placed second in long jump. The 400 relay (Marc Charlamagne, Daniel Moscoso, Malcolm Brown, Jaheim Wilson) was first. Marc Charlemagne, Daniel Moscoso, Malcolm Brown, and Jaheim Wilson of the 1,600 relay also won.
For the girls, Fairy Stringfield won the 400. Jessica Wood was second in the triple jump and high jump. Makayla Gardner took third in the triple jump. Isabella Martinez was runner-up in the shot put. The 400 relay (Mia Vissepo, Jaylin Hernandez, Fairy Stingfield, Samantha Berlan) was first. The 3,200 relay (Shamaria Davis, Aurora Lira, Delthina Young, Samantha Berlan) was second, and the 1,600 relay (Shamaryah Davis, Samantha Berlan, Aurora Lira, Delfina Young) was also runner-up.
Kendall Hammocks cheer
The Kendall Hammocks Warriors Junior Lady Cheer Squad won the national championship at the Contest of Champions at the Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee.
The competition attracted squads from throughout the country. The head coach of the Kendall national championship squad is Priscilla Nariznis, and the coach is Deandra Monteagudo,
This is the sixth consecutive year the Warriors have competed in the Contest of Champions. Three Warriors squads competed, and each placed.
The Warriors Cheer program is run by Cheer Commissioner Meylin Castro and Assistant Commissioner Yadira Albisa. Since 1987, it’s been one of the Youth Programs sponsored by the Optimist Club of Kendall Hammocks in the Hammocks community.
For cheer information email cheer.4warriors@aol.com.
Miami Country Day soccer
The Miami Country Day School girls’ varsity soccer team finished with an outstanding 16-6 record, advancing to the Regional Finals.
The Spartans had some big regular season wins against Westminster Christian, North Palm Beach-Benjamin, Carrollton and LaSalle. They defeated Westminster Academy in penalty kicks in the Regional Quarterfinals and then beat South Florida Heat 2-1 in the Regional Semis. Maya Leoni, who was called up after the middle school season, scored two big goals in a regional playoff game.
Throughout the season MCD was led by Laurel Ivory (University of Virginia signee), Mary Elizabeth Allen, Bella Allen, Amanda Martin and Danielle Geathers. Sofia Benenson was in net most of the season, playing well as a freshman.
The Miami Country Day School boys’ varsity soccer team finished a very good season 12-6-3. Throughout the regular season, they beat teams such as Hillel, Divine Savior, Westminster Academy and Sagemont.
In the district finals at Hillel, the Spartans went up early 1-0. Hillel then tied it late in the second half only to see the game go to penalty kicks where keeper Michael Mcpherson stopped a key shot in the third round of PKs. That keyed MCD’s district championship win, outscoring Hillel 5-3 on penalty kicks.
The Spartans then defeated Sagemont and Westminster Academy in Regionals to advance to the Regional Finals. The amazing season was led by Owen Wesley, Aaron Dillworth, Michael Mcpherson, Dre Medici and Diego Oropeza.
North Miami Beach baseball
North Miami Beach Little League Baseball at Ives Estates, Pelican and Uleta parks.
Minors-Juniors (7-8 Coach Pitch)
The Yankees are the hottest team in the division, winning four of their last five games. They beat the Twins 13-5. Nathaniel Hunter, Ari Wieder, Leora Schwartz and Shaya Handwerger each went 2-2. For the Twins, James Zamorano and Jason Colon each were 2-2.
The Giants beat the Reds 9-5. Ban Marks and Jake Mitchell made excellent plays in the field. Ethan Scharf and Ben Warner led the offense with big hits. For the Reds, Brianna Sims and Dalton Parris had timely hits to keep the game close. Jacob Luck and Ethan Carlson excelled on defense.
Minors (9-10 Kid Pitch)
The Dodgers defeated the Marlins 10-3. Lane Parris and Joseph Cucinotta each hit a home run. Evan Seifer, playing second base, combined with Gabriel Vinderman, playing shortstop, for a key force out at second. Jonny Frank and Joseph Cucinotta totaled five strikeouts combined in three innings. For the Marlins, Gidon Genger and Anthony Ottinot each had a base hit. Gidon Genger and Anthony Ottinot struck out eight combined in four innings.
The Marlins came from behind to edge the Tigers 3-2. Eli Fischbach got the game ball for striking out a batter with the bases loaded and two outs in relief in the third and later hitting a walk-off single in the fourth. Starter Anthony Ottinot pitched an amazing game by striking out six. He also hit a home run. Marlins ace Gidon Genger, who had two hits, struck out the side in the fourth.
The Astros beat the Phillies 11-3. Jesse Hellring hat two hits including a 3-run home run. Silas Dunn went 1-2 with two RBI, and Billy Linder threw out a Phillies baserunner attempting to steal second. For the Phillies, Randy Mercedes had two RBI, and Max Newman had a big hit and an RBI.
Majors (11-13 Kid Pitch)
The Royals rallied to defeat the Rockies 10-7. Trailing 7-0, the Royals staged a 2-out rally in the bottom of the third, scoring 10 times. The effort was sparked by a 2-2 performance from Danny Milian who also had an RBI and Benji Sherwin who hit a bases clearing double. Benji put the game away in the fourth with a five-pitch inning, handling all three outs to first base. The Rockies were led by Brandon Luz-Lopez who went 2-3 with an RBI, and Dovid Budwick, who was 1 -2 with 2 RBI.
The Cubs beat the Mets for the first time this season in three tries. The Cubs mustered 12 hits against ace pitchers Shane Sims, Alan Kritzler and Alex Allocco. Brandon Babin was 3-3 with 3 RBI, and Ben Bronstein went 3-3 with 4 RBI and 3 runs. With the Cubs’ pitching staff struggling, Brody Minick entered to shut the door on a Mets’ comeback, striking out two in 2 /3 innings. For the Mets, Shane Sims struck out five in two innings.
The Pirates edged the Indians 14-13. They battled through four lead changes and two ties in five innings. Starter Kyle Ratzker recorded 5 strikeouts in 2 2 /3 innings, and Jonah Handler closed the game with 2 key strikeouts. Powered by consistent hitting from Luis Torres and Logan Brennan each with two hits, the Indians led 13-7 heading into the last half inning. The Pirates rallied, ignited by Jeremiah Eduard's two RBI double. With two outs and the bases loaded, Brandon Pardo delivered a walk-off hit to win the game. For the Indians, Lucas Decordova was solid on defense, and Logan Brennan did a good job on the mound. Abel Profetta sparked the offense.
Miami Beach baseball
Danny Berry Baseball
(Minors Division)
Lugnuts 8, Blue Claws 2: The long-standing rivalry between the Lugnuts and the Blue Claws took center stage. The Lugnuts were led by ace pitcher Sebastian Viciano. They took an early lead thanks to the big bats of Gianni Farach, Sebastian Viciano, Yuri Moros, and Carlos Prieto. The Blue Claws fought back late in the game after clutch hits by Rebecca Solowitz, Carson Goodman and Jacob Wolfson, who also pitched well.
(Rookie Division)
Bats 10, Sea Dogs 9: Both are very young and new to the division, but that was not apparent as this game included several home runs from each squad. For the Sea Dogs, Ally Wolfson and Eli Royce rounded the bases. Royce finihsed with five RBI.
Miami Beach basketball
Miami Beach Youth Basketball League at the Scott Rakow Center
(2nd-3rd grades)
The Dark Knights, coached by Aron Soriano, got a big 15-7 win over The Ballers, coached by Juan Martinez. Dark Knights were led by Rakim Hession, who scored 13 points with 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Luca Vega contributed 3 rebounds and 2 huge steals, and Chaim Sasi had 2 points, 1 rebound and 1 steal. For The Ballers, Mason Lawrence scored 6 points and added 6 rebounds. Kenneth Kent had 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.
New Navy, coached by Dan Abounader, edged the Pandas, coached by Kevin Charles, 20-17. New Navy leading scorer was Christ-Ivan who had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Downing grabbed 2 rebounds and made 2 steals. Anthony Maione topped the Pandas with 9 points. William Hernandez added 4 points, 7 rebounds and 1 steal.
(4th-5th grades)
Joshua Harris recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and he also recorded 4 blocks, a steal and an assist as the Black Mambas defeated the Green Avengers 24-17. Noah Scheinblum contributed 4 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. For the Green Avengers, Rudy Pages had 6 points and 10 rebounds, and Jesse Hay had 6 points.
In a close battle, the New Navy pulled out a 20-18 victory over the Pandas. Leading the New Navy was Jaden Rishty with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Baptist Tard and Jordan Campbell each had 10 rebounds. For the Pandas, Carl Tegel totaled 6 points, 6 rebounds and 1 block. Cole Gonya added 10 rebounds, and Xavier Smith grabbed 7 rebounds and made 5 steals.
Miami Country Day sports
Miami Country Day School: Middle School Female Athlete of the Week: Julia Rose Siegler – Tennis - won her high school varsity No.1 singles match against Ransom Everglades.
Middle School Male Athlete of the Week: Zac Wyka – Baseball - recorded the complete game win, allowing 1 hit while striking out 12, in the Spartans 6-0 win against Marathon.
Upper School Female Athlete of the Week: Michelle Yakobi – Softball - scored 5 runs, drove in 2 and threw 2 complete games in wins against SLAM and Palmer Trinity.
Upper School Male Athlete of the Week: Sam Smith – Water Polo - scored the winning goal in overtime as the Spartans beat Hialeah High 15-14 on Senior Night.
Gulliver volleyball
Gulliver Prep has named Alan Obrador as the school's new volleyball coach. Obrador joins Gulliver after, most recently, serving as the Doral Volleyball Academy technical director.
“I'm delighted that Alan will serve as our new volleyball coach,” Gulliver Athletic Director Mark Schusterman said. “He is an accomplished team leader who has developed and nurtured many young athletes. We will all benefit from his leadership and vision, which are critical to the continued success of Gulliver's athletic programs and in developing well-rounded student-athletes.”
Having led various professional and club teams across Puerto Rico and Florida, Obrador has an extensive coaching career. His most recent professional experience includes serving as the assistant coach for the Vaqueras de Bayamon, under Puerto Rico's Professional Volleyball League, where his effort led to a huge increase in fans in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Previously, he also coached the Plataneros de Corozal, the Playeros de San Juan and the Chicas de San Juan. Throughout his years in the professional volleyball world, Obrador has helped convert young athletes into adult successes, including many international players.
At the high school level, Obrador served as head volleyball coach for the Colegio La Merced in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico. He was offered the opportunity of coaching women's junior varsity and varsity teams, leading to the school’s girl’s team winning its first division title in over a decade.
“I am very lucky to become part of a great school like Gulliver,” Obrador said. “My goals are to be competitive from day one, and with hard work, we will compete at the level that I expect from our student-athletes.”
Tennis
Youth tennis players, age 8-12, are invited to register for the “2017 Miami Junior Tennis Cup.” The prestigious youth tennis tournament is an opportunity for intermediate and advance level players living in Miami-Dade to realize their dream to play at the world-famous “Miami Open” professional tennis tournament at the Crandon Park Tennis Center on Key Biscayne.
The first two rounds will be March 18-19, at the Tamiami Park Tennis Center, 11201 SW 24 St., Miami. The winners of the first round qualifiers will compete in the semifinals and finals, April 1-2, at the Miami Open.
Registration is underway through March 16 at PlayMiami.org. Entry fee is $48.88 per player. For information, contact Chris Evans at 850-384-9033 or ChrisEv@MiamiDade.gov.
The Miami Junior Tennis Cup is sponsored by the Youth Sports Championship Series, an initiative created by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez that aims to increase participation in youth athletics for kids, age 14 and younger. The event is presented in partnership with the USTA-Florida, Penn, Miami-Dade County Parks, and the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade.
Everyone who participates in the first-round qualifiers will receive a Miami Junior Tennis Cup T-shirt, compliments of USTA FL. Penn will provide tennis balls for the tournament.
For information about the Youth Sports Championship series visit the web page.
For information about USTA Florida, visit the website.
About Miami-Dade Parks
Miami-Dade Parks is the third largest county park system in the United States, consisting of 270 parks and 13,573 acres of land. It is one of the most unique park and recreation systems in the world. The non-profit Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade supports Miami-Dade Parks’ efforts to further develop Miami-Dade County’s world-class parks system for residents and visitors.
Kendall Hammocks flag football
The Kendall Hammocks NFL Flag Football program announces the registrations dates and times for the upcoming 2017 NFL Flag Football season.
Registrations are open to boys and girls, age 5-16. Cutoff date is July 1. Copy of birth certificate is required for age verification during the registration process.
Season will include 12 regular season games, two exhibition games and single elimination playoffs. All registrations, practices and games are at Devonaire Park, 10411 SW 122 Ave., Miami, 33186.
Registrations Dates:
March registration fee: $140.
March 18 - Saturday (11 a.m.- 3 p.m.); Mar 25th - Saturday (11 a.m.- 3 p.m.).
New player tryouts and draft will be 1-6 p.m. April 2.
Registration fee includes: NFL Team Reversible Jersey, NFL flag belts, secondary Insurance, referee cost, participation awards, trophies for division winners/MVPs.
Discounted rates offered for coaches. All coaches require a USA football registration and a national background check.
For information or if interested in coaching, email khnflflagfootball@aol.com
Visit www.khwarriors.org
The NFL Flag football program is under the Optimist Club of Kendall Hammocks and is an all volunteer organization, serving the community in youth sports for more than 27 years.
Suniland football
The Suniland Sundevils are looking for experienced volunteer youth coaches for the 2017 Miami Xtreme Tackle Football Season.
For Information contact Jose Regalado at 305-458-1966 or josearegalado@att.net.
Hurricanes Jumpers
Hurricane Jumpers are hosting an AAU Jump Rope Qualifying Tournament on May 20 in Miami Springs.
This tournament is for anyone interested in jumping rope for fun or serious competition. It is a qualifier for Junior Olympics, which is in late July in Detroit.
Contact Hurricane Jumpers at moody@hurricanejumpers.com.
Visit www.hurricanejumpers.org.
Soccer clinic
Barry University men’s soccer hosts an ID Clinic that will provide elite male, high school and club soccer players the opportunity to display their talents for college coaches from NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA, and JUCO schools.
The event is from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and Saturday, May 13 at Buccaneer Field at Barry University, 11300 NE 2nd Ave. in Miami Shores.
For information contact Barry University men’s soccer assistant coach Joao Garcia jgarcia@barry.edu or call 305-899-3135.
More events, leagues, programs
MLB Swing for the Fences
Swing for the Fences with MLB Jr. Home Run Derby
Get involved with MLB Jr. Home Run Derby and let the youth in your community show off their hitting power.
Sign up to host a free local competition at JrHRD.com
By hosting this one-day, fun, flexible competition, provide the kids in the area the opportunity to swing all the way to the National Finals during MLB All-Star Week in Miami.
Visit www.JrHRD.com for more information
Also: MLBSwingForFencesInfo
UFC GYM Kendall
UFC GYM announced that following the overwhelming success of its 2016 12-Week Body Transformation Challenge, the brand recently launched its next iteration, expanding to 16 signature gym locations throughout the United States, including Kendall in Miami-Dade County.
“Whether your objective is to train with the goal of competing on stage or just living an overall healthier lifestyle, this program is designed to accomplish both,” UFC GYM President Adam Sedlack said. “We experienced some amazing transformations at our Corona and Torrance locations and we’re excited to expand this one in a lifetime challenge to members at all of our signature gyms.”
Inspired by four-time IFBB Figure Olympia Champion Nicole Wilkins, this program consists of one-on-one personal training sessions, tailored nutritional and supplementation plans, educational seminars and group workouts. Enrollment cost is $199 ($1,200 value) for UFC GYM members and $298.99 for non-members, which includes the challenge fee and a 12 week UFC GYM membership. Also, UFC GYM has agreed to pay the participant’s individual entry fee for those that want to compete on stage.
A grand prize of $5,000 will be awarded to the member who wins the “overall weight-loss” portion of the challenge, while both a male and female winner of the “overall muscle gain” portion will each win $1,000. Additional awards and prizes will be awarded at each participating location.
Contact UFC GYM - Kendall
8851 SW 107th Ave., Miami, 33176.
Phone: 305-680-5990
Contact: General Manager Jason Figorski; jason.figorski@ufcgym.com
Those who register for the Challenge are encouraged to stay connected at
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ufcgymtransformationteam/
Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 135 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Canada, South America and the United Arab Emirates. The fitness franchise has continued to grow at a rapid pace with more than 50 locations opening in the past two years and more than 50 gyms expected to open in the next year.
For more information about UFC GYM, visit UFC GYM.com, or follow on Facebook.com/UFCgym, Twitter or Instagram: @UFCGYM. Subscribe on YouTube at UFCGYM.
Skateboard Supercross
The Michael-Ann Russell JCC reported the first Skateboard Supercross Academy in the country at its facility in North Miami Beach.
The academy is a place to go after-school for a 40-minute lesson in a group setting with friends.
Students participate once or twice a week to take a lesson and may return on Sundays for Race Day.
Race Day provides some extra practice while learning the more competitive side of skateboarding. Learning to race on the pumptracks is a necessary skill, as competition helps to stimulate the sport.
Many young riders want more time on the pumptracks to be ready for the end of the semester Head to Head Races. That event is the grand finale of the semester curriculum, and it is the showcase for parents, family and friends.
The Head to Head Race brackets system determines who is the fastest racer to date and logs their time. Basically, two riders are paired to race and whoever wins goes against the winner of the other head to head race, until the remaining two compete in the finals.
Option #1 - Curriculum Based Learning
Monday: 15 classes (Member $375, Non-Member $565)
Tuesday: 16 classes (Member $400, Non-Member $600)
Wednesday: 19 classes (Member $475, Non-Member $715)
Thursday: 20 classes (Member $500, Non-Member $750)
Sunday: 17 classes (Member $425, Non-Member $640)
Option #2 - Race Packs (Open Ride Sessions)
(Reservations required. Bring a bicycle, scooter or inline skates)
One Class: Member $30, Non-Member $45, Curriculum Special! $15
10 Pack: Member $250, Non-Member $375, Curriculum Special! $125
20 Pack: Member $475, Non-Member $710, Curriculum Special! $240
Call 305-932-4200, ext. 145/146 to register.
For questions, text or call 786-529-8187.
Orange Bowl Leadership Academy
The Orange Bowl Committee launched the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy, designed to engage and inspire middle school youth to maximize their potential to become future successful community leaders through access and exposure to career development, personal leadership and life skills.
Previously, the Orange Bowl conducted a pilot program that has now become the basis for the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy, with classes of approximately 20 sixth-graders from both Bair Middle School in Sunrise and North Miami Middle School. Those students will continue as seventh-graders this year with a new curriculum, and two new schools will be added with sixth-graders at Sunrise Middle School in Fort Lauderdale and Georgia Jones-Ayers Middle School in Miami.
The design of the program is eventually to have students follow a three-year curriculum through middle school and expand to other schools in both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.
“Our vision is to nurture and cultivate the next generation of South Florida community and business leaders,” said Judge Michael Chavies, president and chair of the Orange Bowl Committee.
Marlon A. Hill Esq, chair of the of the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy committee, added: “The Orange Bowl Leadership Academy will provide South Florida youth the opportunity to dream and develop a plan to achieve those dreams, to set and achieve personal goals and objectives, and to understand their options in life for success at home, their careers and in the community.”
From October through May, students in the program meet twice a month after school with teachers and mentors, who are Orange Bowl Committee members. The curriculum is specifically designed toward fostering character development and responsibility geared to elevating individual empowerment, efficacy and self-esteem.
The students are also exposed to guest speakers, many of whom are Orange Bowl Committee members, and occasional field trips for behind-the-scenes tours of locations such as the Southern District Court of Florida. These sessions are designed to inspire and unleash individual youth potential and leadership, while also creating career development awareness, knowledge and opportunities.
Support for the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy is being provided by the College Football Playoff Foundation, whose philanthropic initiatives are directed toward education generally and more specifically teachers, through its Extra Yard for Teachers program.
The Orange Bowl Leadership Academy receives additional support from sponsors Bank of America, Comcast, Deloitte and Florida Blue.
The curriculum for the Orange Bowl Leadership Academy was created by the Pacific Institute specifically for the Orange Bowl Committee.
Visit www.orangebowl.org.
MaxPreps Top Athletes
Each month of the school year, MaxPreps will name a Male and Female Athlete of the Month, culminating with the Male and Female Athletes of the Year in June. The program is presented by the United States Marines Corps.
“The United States Marine Corps, through the MaxPreps High School Athlete of the Month program, is committed to recognizing students that embody the fighting spirit which enables them to win battles and overcome challenges they face, both on and off the field,” said Captain Sean Pangia. “We’re proud to partner with MaxPreps in this powerful program showcasing student athletes that have a positive influence in their community.”
The program has received more than 7,700 nominations and counting for the year so far. To nominate an athlete, click:
Tennis
The Tennis Committee of the USA Deaf Sports Federation is currently recruiting players with hearing disability to represent the U.S. at the 23rd Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey on July 18-30.
As United States citizens, players may be deaf, hard of hearing, hearing impaired, cochlear implanted, late deafened, hearing challenged, or hearing disabled to qualify. However, to be eligible a player must have a hearing loss of 55 decibels (dBs) or greater in the better ear over an average of 500/1000/2000 Hertz.
Participants can be either orally oriented or sign language users.
Tennis players looking to qualify can e-mail karlpatreddy@gmail.com and HowardGorrell@aol.com no later than Sept. 30, 2016.
For more information, go to
For information about USA Deaf Sports Federation, visit
www.usdeafsports.org. For information about the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf and the Deaflympics, visit
Backgammon
The Miami Backgammon Club plays 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at The 19th Hole Bar & Grill, Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables, 33134.
The Miami Backgammon Club is a friendly group of South Florida Backgammon players. Players of all levels welcome. No membership fees.
Tournaments start promptly at 7 p.m.
Free live play. Tournament entry fee $10.
Contact Leo at 305-669-5260 or Leo@MiamiBackgammon.com.
Miracle League Ballpark
The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department and the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade in partnership with the Miracle League of Miami-Dade County (MLOMD) and the Marlins Foundation are making way to bring a new Miracle League ballpark complex to Miami-Dade County.
The new development broke ground at Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24th St., Miami. It will be the first ballpark of its kind for the county -- specifically designed for use by youth with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
The facility will consist of an outdoor ballpark complex with specialized rubber fields, dugouts, a playground, a concession building, restrooms, and “quiet rooms” for parents and children. The entire site, including recessed drop-off and pick-up areas will be 100 percent accessible with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Funding for this project will be provided by the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade, together with the Marlins Foundation.
“I want to thank the Miracle League of Miami-Dade and the Marlins Foundation for coming together to expand athletic opportunities for our community’s children with disabilities,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “This new ballpark will give even more children and families in Miami-Dade County a place to enjoy America’s favorite pastime. I look forward to seeing this project come to life and watching our youngest residents play ball.”
Miracle League of Miami-Dade Co-Chairman Ray Rocha said: “There are over 276 specialized Miracle League parks across the nation and in Puerto Rico. This field at Tamiami Park would never have been possible without the unwavering support from the Miami Marlins organization along with the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department. This first of its kind field in Miami-Dade County will provide the over 69,000 special needs children and young adults residing in our area, a safe and obstacle free environment to participate in America's favorite pass time. Every child deserves a chance to play baseball.”
Alfredo Mesa, Executive Director of the Marlins Foundation, added: “The Marlins Foundation proudly supports our charity sponsor the Miracle League of Miami-Dade in building this one-of-a-kind all-inclusive ballpark complex. The funds we have raised together with the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade are aligned with the mission of bettering the lives of our youth through recreational sports like baseball.”
Miami-Dade Parks Director Jack Kardys said: “Miami-Dade Parks has long been committed to providing accessible sports and recreation opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities. A ballpark like this will further encourage them to get outdoors and be active.”
MLOMD was founded in 2010 by Sturge and his partner Keith Reilly in 2010, marking it as the county’s first Miracle League and the 236th member joining the nationwide initiative that enables children with disabilities, such as Autism, Down syndrome, Cancer and Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), to play the game of baseball and be part of a team.
In 2012, the MLOMD approached the County with plans for constructing a custom-designed accessible ballpark at a Miami-Dade Parks facility. Tamiami Park was selected for as the ballpark site because of its central location, accessibility and large youth baseball program.
To date, the League has been busy planning, preparing and fund-raising on behalf of the MLOMD ballpark development plan. A rendering of the ballpark and more information can be found at the MLOMD website.
For directions to Tamiami Park visit the web page or call 786-315-5295.
Miami-Dade Parks is a world-class parks system supported by the Parks Foundation of Miami-Dade and focused on Placemaking, Health and Fitness, and Conservation and Stewardship.
Florida Panthers Learn to Play
The Florida Panthers in conjunction with the NHL, NHLPA and USA Hockey will be hosting “Florida Panthers Learn To Play” for boys and girls, age 4-8, who are new, first time ice hockey participants who have never registered with USA Hockey.
The program was developed in an effort to reduce cost barriers to ice hockey participation by providing free equipment. The Learn To Play program primary goal is to create the next generation of hockey players and fans who will remain engaged with the game throughout the rest of their lives.
Cost of entry is $100. Every participant will receive six weeks of on-ice training with Florida Panthers Alumni and USA Hockey Certified Coaches, as well as free registration into USA Hockey for the 2016-17 season. Each participant will also be custom fitted for a full set of brand new Florida Panthers branded CCM hockey equipment, including skates that they will use during the program and keep at the conclusion of the six weeks.
Finally, each participant will receive a voucher for two free tickets to a select Florida Panthers weekend home game with the opportunity to purchase additional tickets at a discounted rate.
The Florida Panthers Learn To Play curriculum is designed in conjunction with USA Hockey’s “Gold Standard” which utilizes an age appropriate Long Term Athlete Development structure known as the American Development Model. This model ensures that the program structure is both fun AND effective.
Visit https://learntoplay.nhl.com/panthers
Ali Boxing Center
Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier D. Souto and the Miami-Dade Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department celebrated the renaming of Tropical Park’s Boxing Center to the “Muhammad Ali Boxing Center” at Tropical Park Boxing Center, 7900 SW 40 St., Miami.
“Back in September 2015, the Board of County Commissioners adopted my resolution for the Tropical Park Boxing Center to be named after the great Muhammad Ali, since I was privileged to have met the man in person and behold his many boxing victories,” said Commissioner Souto. “He was bigger than life and an inspiration to all. His memory will live on at this center as it grooms future generations of boxers.”
In honor of Ali – the late three-time heavyweight boxing champ - dignitaries joined members of the local boxing community.
Ali, born Cassius Clay, died on June 3 at age 74, following a 30-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. Considered one of the greatest boxing legends of all-time, Ali was famous in and out of the ring for his strength, power, speed, stamina, flamboyant personality and global presence.
Warrior Basketball
The Warrior Basketball Pre-Travel Team Program in Miami is intense training for boys and girls, age 8-15, to prepare athletes for a travel team level.
The athletes will train two times a week in a two-hour practice. To gain experience, scrimmages will be set up, and tournament like situations will slowly be introduced to the team.
Practice days are Wednesdays, Fridays and/or Sundays. Kids will receive a Warrior basketball jersey and shorts.
Call 305-777-7077.
Gifts in Golf
PGA Certified Pro Philip Argianas, program director of GIG-Gifts In Golf, is proud to bring his expertise to special people with special needs to Coral Gables.
GIG programing -- like Golfing with Autism and Kids Swing Into Golf -- enrich the quality of life for families in the community.
Coach Phil said in a release: “Our fun programing impacts kids by teaching them life skills while providing physical and mental training through learning the game of golf.”
For information about registration including schedules and release forms, go to GIG’s website
http://giftsingolf.org/schedules-and-forms/
To volunteer or for any other questions on the Autism and Down syndrome golf programs, call Coach Phil at 888-909-5709, check the website http://www.giftsingolf.org and Facebook page for updates.
GIG was founded in 2009 and has been serving several communities in Miami-Dade County. The organization provides fun instruction and mentoring while empowering special people with special needs. Integrating families and community, it provides all the benefits that golfing delivers with a focus on a person’s ability.
Heads Up Football
USA Football’s Heads Up Football program for high schools and youth organizations will include sudden cardiac arrest protocols andHeads Up Blocking fundamentals.
Both topics are now included in USA Football’s Level 1 coaching education course and its high school certification course.
USA Football is the national governing body of the sport and educates more high school and youth football coaches combined than any organization in the United States.
USA Football’s Heads Up Football program is supported by more than two dozen medical and football partners.
“Coaches should be prepared to respond to a life-threatening emergency if needed,” said Dr. Jonathan Drezner, past president of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine and a member of USA Football’s Medical Advisory Committee.
“With prompt recognition, early CPR and use of an AED, sudden cardiac arrest is largely a survivable event if treated quickly. USA Football is committed to the safety of young athletes, and I am proud that a sudden cardiac arrest training module is being added to the Heads Up Football program. The module provides coaches the information they need to be prepared for sudden cardiac arrest.”
“Blocking is one of football’s basic skills that every player needs to be taught,” said Jeff Saturday, a former NFL All-Pro center and ESPN analyst. Saturday is a member of USA Football’s Football Advisory Committee.
“USA Football’s Heads Up Blocking technique helps coaches teach this fundamental – properly engaging with a defender, driving with the legs and maintaining the correct body position for effective and safer play. This is how blocking should be taught.”
Heads Up Football is a comprehensive collection of resources and medically approved protocols to establish important standards rooted in education to change behavior for the better.
In addition to sudden cardiac arrest and Heads Up Blocking, the program covers concussion awareness and recognition, heat and hydration protocols, proper tackling fundamentals and equipment fitting. More than 5,500 youth leagues and 750 high schools in 2014 participated in the program this past fall, benefiting nearly 1-million players.
Follow USA Football at www.facebook.com/usafootball
or on Twitter @USAFootball
NFL Football Matters
The National Football Foundation announced the launch of FootballMatters.org, a powerful new addition to the organization’s campaign to highlight the good in the game and the lifelong benefits to those who play it.
“Football makes a positive impact on so many levels, and we realized that we needed a centralized resource for capturing and subsequently promoting all the great football stories out there,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “FootballMatters.org provides us a potent platform for addressing that void and delivering compelling content directly to audiences who can help us amplify our messages about the value of football in producing leaders and creating educational opportunities.”
NFF Chairman Archie Manning added: “It’s just gratifying to be part of something that does so much good for our young people. The stories are out there, including the thousands of young kids who could not have gone to college but got some aid because of football, and their lives have been changed for the better. FootballMatters.org will enable us to directly capture those stories and inspire the next generation to further their educations.”
The NFF has linked with Arkleus Broadcasting, a Dallas-based full-service media company, to create the platform, which also encompasses a strong social media component to gain traction for the campaign.
“Arkleus is honored and thrilled to be chosen by such a prestigious American institution as the NFF to build and market an exciting new sports media property,” said Arkleus Broadcasting President Joe Shults. “We are passionately committed to helping the NFF in every way to protect, enhance, and ensure the future of football for generations to come.”
The site focuses on stories, videos, and franchises highlighting the very best in high school and college football, such as: Football Moms, Special Teams, Hook & Corporate Ladder, Man-to-Man, the Quote of the Day and many more. The site will also be the home to exclusive profiles of Campbell Trophy finalists, Leadership Award Winners, Courage Award Winners and all the honors associated with the NFF.
“We are really excited about the Football Matters initiative,” said Hatchell. “I want to thank everybody at Arkleus for their passion for the project. They have done a marvelous job of getting it up and running in a short amount of time, and we have already received great feedback.”
The site focuses on the stories that evoke the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive zeal, character building and the drive for academic excellence that exemplifies many of the young men who play football and the families who support them.
You can learn more about the site and watch a video featuring NFF Chairman Archie Manning and NFF Board Members Jack Ford, Archie Griffin, Kevin Plank and Rod West by clicking here.
Visit www.footballfoundation.org.
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NFFNetwork
Twitter https://twitter.com/NFFNetwork
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/NFFOnDemand
Footgolf
The international sport Footgolf is being introduced to the South Miami-Dade community at Killian Greens Golf Club, 9980 SW 104th St.
Footgolf (18 holes) can be played in two hours and is a great source of exercise for those who enjoy kicking a soccer ball. Times are available everyday of the week after 4:30 p.m. to players of all skill levels, families and groups. Balls are available for rent for $5 to those who do not already own one.
Killian Greens is an accredited Footgolf course with the American Footgolf League. Call 305-271-0917.
Tennis
USTA Florida and the USTA Florida Section Foundation announced a landmark three-way agreement with Special Olympics Florida to provide more tennis playing opportunities to athletes in Florida.
The formal agreement builds on the existing support that USTA Florida and its charitable arm have provided to local Special Olympics programs by offering free 10 and Under Tennis workshops, grants and other resources to providers that offer tennis programs to Special Olympics athletes.
Likewise, Special Olympics Florida will encourage their athletes to participate in USTA Florida programs and events.
To get a program started, Special Olympics coaches may apply for a USTA Florida Section Foundation equipment grant for adaptive tennis equipment and other program needs by contacting Jessica Flynn at Special Olympics Florida.
For additional training opportunities and training resources, contact Linda Curtis at the USTA Florida Section Foundation at www.USTAFloridaFoundation.com.
Tennis classes, programs
Tennis classes and programs for all ages are at the Penny Sugarman Tennis Center at Sans Souci, 1795 Sans Souci Blvd., North Miami. Call for information on group lessons, annual passes, court rates and private lessons. Tennis pro is Ross Dubins. Call 305-893-7130.
Physically Challenged
Miami-Dade Parks welcomes children with disabilities in its youth leagues. If you need accommodations to participate, call 305-735-7847 (V/TDD).
