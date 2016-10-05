Youth Sports

October 5, 2016 11:41 PM

Nominate student athletes for recognition at Miami Heat game

The Miami Herald and the three-time world champion Miami Heat in partnership with Gatorade are sponsoring the Academic/Sportsmanship Team Player spotlight in Sunday’s youth sports pages in the Miami-Dade Sunday Neighbors print section of the Miami Herald and online at http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/youth-sports/.

Youth league coaches, team reps, school coaches, administrators, teachers or family members can nominate any South Florida recreational, travel league, elementary school, middle school or junior varsity basketball player -- from fall, winter, spring or summer seasons -- who displays sportsmanship and good grades or shows improvement in the classroom.

Include school, grade level and grades or interim report. Each selected academic team player will receive a certificate of achievement, a Heat gift pack, two Heat tickets and will be recognized on the court at a designated Heat game. Plan accordingly as there are three ceremony dates during the regular season at the AmericanAirlines Arena, and no make-up dates.

Jan. 19 (Thursday) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Feb. 13 (Monday) vs. Orlando Magic

March 1 (Wednesday) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

To nominate a Team Player, e-mail Miami Herald Youth Sports Editor Jim Varsallone at

jvarsallone@miamiherald.com or call 305-376-3621.

Winners will be selected by random drawing from nominees who meet the above requirements.

Be sure to include a contact telephone number and complete mailing address in your correspondence and mail or e-mail.

For Heat ticket information, call 786-777-HEAT and log on to HEAT.com.

Youth Sports

