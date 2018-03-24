Wozniacki claims unruly Miami Open fans threatened her family during match

Reigning Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki posted to her 3.1 million social media followers that her family members were threatened by fans while they watched her lose her second-round match 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 to Monica Puig at the Miami Open late Friday night.

Wozniacki, who wished Puig, a Puerto Rican who grew up in Miami, further success in the tournament, said in her letter:

“During the match last night, people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death upon my mom and dad, called me names that I can’t repeat here and told my fiance’s niece and nephew (who are 10 years old) to sit down and shut the f**k up, meanwhile security and staff did nothing to prevent this and even accepted this to take place,” Wozniacki wrote.

“I hope the Miami Open chooses to take this seriously because it’s a horrible example to set for the next generation of tennis players and fans.”

On Saturday, James Blake, in his debut year as the Miami Open tournament director, released a statement regarding Wozniacki’s concern.

“The security of the players is our No. 1 priority,” Blake said. “Last night’s match between Caroline and Monica was played in front of a loud and passionate crowd. While I personally feel that no one should have to endure any sort of abuse on the court, we do our best to provide a safe and fair environment. During the match, we had tournament and WTA staff as well as tournament security courtside. They never witnessed, nor were they notified of any specific threats made to the players or their families. If we had been notified, the situation would have been handled immediately.”