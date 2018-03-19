Which players have the best chance to leave Key Biscayne as champions for final time

2018 Miami Open

When: Tuesday through April 1.

Where: Crandon Park Tennis Center, Key Biscayne (Final time at this site. Tournament moves to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019)

Defending Champions: (Singles) Roger Federer, Johanna Konta. (Doubles) Lukasz Kubot/Marcelo Melo, Gabriela Dabrowski/Yifan Xu

Tickets: Packages start at $136 and individual session tickets start at $35 at http://miamiopen.com/ or at 305-442-3367.

How to Get There/Where to Park: General Parking $15 across from Seaquarium, continuous shuttles to venue. ADA parking Lot 2 with handicap pass. Taxi station Lot 3. Bike racks Lot 4. Will-call and spectator pick-up/drop-off Lot 6. Metro Bus 102-Route B. Uber/Lyft/car share North Gate Lot 6.

10 Players to Watch

MEN

Roger Federer, of Switzerland, celebrates after beating Borna Coric, of Croatia, during the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Sat., March 17, 2018, in Indian Wells, Calif. Mark J. Terrill AP

Roger Federer: At 36 years old, Federer is the oldest-ever world No. 1 and is off to the best season start of his career. He was 17-1, including an Australian Open title, after losing Sunday’s final at Indian Wells, Calif to J. His previous best start was in 2006, when he went 16-0 and finished the year 92-5. He’s a three-time champion on Key Biscayne.

Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, celebrates after beating Milos Raonic, of Canada, during the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Sat., March 17, 2018, in Indian Wells, Calif. Mark J. Terrill AP

Juan Martin del Potro: The Argentine, always a crowd favorite in South Florida, is back in the Top 10 after dropping to No. 1,045 following three wrist surgeries. He won 16 of his first 19 matches this season, and defeated Roger Federer in Sunday’s final at Indian Wells, California.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic makes a backhand return to Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Dkokovic is still not sure whether he will be able to play in the Australian Open, where has won six of his 12 major championships. Djokovic has been dealing with pain in his right elbow. A statement posted on his website Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017, says he will travel to Australia to participate in two exhibition events next week. After that, the statement says, "the decision will be made about his participation at the first Grand Slam of the season." Kin Cheung AP

Novak Djokovic: The former No. 1 and six-time Miami Open champion is off to a rocky start this season after missing most of last year with an elbow injury. He lost in the second round to Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel at Indian Wells last week and in the fourth-round to Hyeon Chung at the Australian Open.

Croatia's Marin Cilic returns the ball to Argentina's Carlos Berlocq during the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Mon., Feb. 19, 2018. Silvia Izquierdo AP

Marin Cilic: Reached No. 3 in the world after taking Federer to five sets in the 2018 Australian Open final. He was also runner-up to Federer at Wimbledon last summer. The 6-6 Croat has a huge serve.

Germany's Alexander Zverev returns a ball during his semifinal match against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Mexico, Fri., March 2, 2018. Rebecca Blackwell AP

Alexander “Sasha” Zverev: The dynamic 20-year-old reached No. 3 in the world last year and is now No. 5 — the youngest player in the Top 30. He won five titles in 2017, beat Federer in the Montreal final, and beat then-No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in the Miami Open to reach the quarterfinals, where he lost a thrilling match to Nick Kyrgios.

WOMEN

Serena Williams returns a shot to opponent and sister Venus Williams during the third round of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Mon., March 12, 2018. Crystal Chatham AP

Serena Williams: The 23-time Grand Slam champion and eight-time winner on Key Biscayne, is back on tour after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia on Sept. 1, 2017. Williams took off 13 months after winning the 2017 Australian Open. She made her official comeback at Indian Wells, where she lost to older sister, Venus, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round.

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, returns a shot to Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Sun., March 18, 2018, in Indian Wells, Calif. Osaka won 6-3, 6-2. Mark J. Terrill AP

Naomi Osaka: The hottest new name in the game, this 20-year-old Haitian-American-Japanese player is coming off a title at Indian Wells, Calif. She won the final 6-3, 6-2 over Daria Kasatkina Sunday, after beating Maria Sharapova, No. 5 Karolina Pliskova and top-ranked Simona Halep in earlier rounds. Osaka, who is based in Boca Raton, was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian-American father. She has lived in the United States since age 3 but represents Japan. She is ranked No. 22 in the world heading into the Miami Open.

Simona Halep, of Romania, returns a shot against Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Fri., March 16, 2018, in Indian Wells, Calif. Mark J. Terrill AP

Simona Halep: World No. 1 had won 18 of 19 matches this year before running into red-hot Osaka in the semifinals at Indian Wells. Halep looked flat and was overpowered by Osaka, 6-3, 6-0. She’ll be looking to put that loss behind her in Miami.

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates after defeating Romania's Simona Halep in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sat., Jan. 27, 2018. Andy Brownbill AP

Caroline Wozniacki: The reigning Australian Open champion had a chance to regain the No. 1 ranking had she advance further at Indian Wells, but she lost in the Round of 16 to newcomer Daria Kastkina, who reached the final and lost to Osaka. Wozniacki, a 27-year-old Dane, is No. 2 in the world.

Venus Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Daria Kasatkina, of Russia, during the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Fri., March 16, 2018, in Indian Wells, Calif. Mark J. Terrill AP

Venus Williams: She is 37 years old, but never count out a seven-time Grand Slam champion. She reached the semifinals at Indian Wells and has won three titles on Key Biscayne, but none since 2001.