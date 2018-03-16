A marquee player withdraws from the women’s bracket of the Miami Open because of injury

The Miami Open lost one of its marquee players on the women’s side when five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova announced Friday she withdrew from the upcoming tournament with a forearm injury.
“I am really sorry that I have to withdraw from one of my favorite tournaments with my left forearm injury,” she said. “I am doing everything possible to return to the tour as soon as possible.”
Jennifer Brady, a 22-year-old American, moves into the main draw in Sharapova’s spot. Sharapova was scheduled to begin play on March 21, the same day Serena Williams makes her Key Biscayne return after giving birth to a baby girl last September.
This is the final time the event will be played on Key Biscayne before moving to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019.
“I know how much Maria wanted to play Miami this year, so I can imagine her disappointment,” said Miami Open Tournament Director James Blake. “We were looking forward to seeing her play Wednesday, but unfortunately injuries are part of the game. We hope she recovers quickly and is back on the court soon.”
The men’s field features several Grand Slam singles winners — including defending Miami Open champion Roger Federer, who claimed his 20th major title at this year’s Australian Open; Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic; former US Open Champion Juan Martin del Potro; and six‐time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic.
The women’s field is led by No. 1 Simona Halep, 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki; seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams; 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys; two-time Grand Slam winner Garbiñe Muguruza and reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens.
