Want to see Serena and Maria at the Miami Open? Here’s when you should go

Two of the biggest names in tennis — Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova — are scheduled to play their opening Miami Open matches during the day session on Wednesday, March 21.

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and eight-time winner on Key Biscayne, is back on tour after giving birth to daughter Alexis Olympia on Sept. 1, 2017. Williams took off the 2017 season after winning the Australian Open.

Five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova is a five-time finalist in Miami but has never won the tournament.

Their opponents will be decided at the women’s draw March 18. The 34th edition of the tournament (March 20-April 2) will take place at the Crandon Park Tennis Center for the final time before the event moves to Hard Rock Stadium in 2019.

Headliners in the men’s field include defending Miami Open champion Roger Federer, who won his 20th major title at this year’s Australian Open; six-time Miami Open champion Novak Djokovic; Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic; and former U.S. Open Champion and crowd favorite Juan Martin del Potro.

Other women in the draw are world No.1 Simona Halep, reigning Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki; seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams; 2017 U.S. Open finalist Madison Keys; two-time Grand Slam winner Garbiñe Muguruza and reigning US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Ticket packages start at $136 and individual session tickets start at $35 at www.miamiopen.com or at 305-442-3367.