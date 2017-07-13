Venus Williams, 37, reached the Wimbledon final with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Great Britain’s Johanna Konta. Williams could become the oldest champion since 1908.
Venus Williams, 37, reached the Wimbledon final with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Great Britain’s Johanna Konta. Williams could become the oldest champion since 1908. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Twenty years after her debut, Venus Williams, 37, reaches ninth Wimbledon final

By Michelle Kaufman

mkaufman@miamiherald.com

July 13, 2017 12:17 PM

Twenty years removed from her Wimbledon debut, ageless Venus Williams defied the odds and reached the tournament final with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Britain’s best player, Johanna Konta. If Williams, 37, were to win the Wimbledon title, she would become the oldest champion since 1908.

Williams will play Garbine Muguruza in Saturday’s final. Muguruza, who was born in Venezuela and raised in Spain, cruised in her semifinal, 6-1, 6-1 over Magdalena Rybarikova.

Williams has won five titles at Wimbledon, the last one in 2008. She is the oldest finalist since Martina Navratilova in 1994.

Konta, who won the Miami Open, is playing the best tennis of her career, but was no match for Williams. The American was playing in her tenth Wimbledon semifinal. Konta in her first. The experience gap was evident.

Williams entered the tournament under a cloud of controversy after the death of Jerome Barson, a 78-year-old man who was involved in a Palm Beach car crash with Williams last month.

Barson’s family is suing Williams, although police last week announced they had found Williams lawfully entered the intersection where the accident occurred.

“I couldn’t have asked for more but I’ll ask for more,” Williams said after the match. “One more win will be amazing. It won’t be a given but I’ll give it my all. I know (the crowd) loves Jo and she gave it her all today. I think my experience helped a lot. I’m just so happy. Both Garbine and I play so well on grass. I’ll have to ask Serena (who beat Muguruza in the 2015 final) for advice. I missed Serena terribly before the match. I wish she could do this for me.”

Serena Williams is pregnant and taking time off from the tour.

