April 19, 2017 12:55 PM

Serena Williams shows off apparent baby bump in (since deleted) Snapchat pic

By George Richards

Is Serena Williams pregnant?

It appears so.

On Wednesday morning, the tennis superstar posted a side shot selfie of herself on Snapchat with the caption ‘20 weeks.’

The post was quickly deleted — yet captured before taken down.

Williams, 35, withdrew from ATP World Tour Masters 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami last month citing a knee injury; she won the Austrailian Open by beating sister Venus on Jan. 28.

Which would mean — based on her ‘20 weeks’ caption — she was with child while winning the first tennis major of the season.

“Sadly, I have to withdraw from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open,” Williams, who lives in West Palm, said in a statement released March 7.

“I have not been able to train due to my knees and am disappointed I cannot be there. I will keep moving forward and continue to be positive. I look forward to being back as soon as I can.”

In December, Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, in a post on — where else? — Reddit.

 

Williams has won 72 career singles championships and is 23-6 in Grand Slam finals and is the two-time defending Wimbledon champ.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist (she has also won three Gold medals in doubles with Venus) has won the Miami Open eight times — most recently in 2015.

