Ageless Venus topples No.1 Kerber, Nadal cruises past Sock to advance to Miami Open semis

Venus Williams, of United States, returns a shot against Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Venus Williams, of United States, celebrate after defeating returns Angelique Kerber, of Germany, 7-5, 6-3 during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Venus Williams, above, defeated Angelique Kerber 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the Miami Open semifinals.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Angelique Kerber, of Germany, returns a shot against Venus Williams, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Angelique Kerber, of Germany, reacts after a play against Venus Williams, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, servest against Jack Sock, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Fabio Fognini returns ball hit by Kei Nishikori at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Fabio Fognini returns ball hit by Kei Nishikori at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Fabio Fognini returns ball hit by Kei Nishikori at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Fabio Fognini returns ball hit by Kei Nishikori at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Fabio Fognini defeats Kei Nishikori in two sets at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Simona Halep returns a ball hit by Johanna Konta, Konta defeated Halep in three sets at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Simona Halep returns a ball hit by Johanna Konta, Konta defeated Halep in three sets at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Simona Halep returns a ball hit by Johanna Konta, Konta defeated Halep in three sets at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Johanna Konta returns a ball hit by Simona Halep, Konta defeated Halep in three sets at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Johanna Konta returns a ball hit by Simona Halep, Konta defeated Halep in three sets at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Johanna Konta reacts after winning a point as she plays Simona Halep, Konta defeated Halep in three sets at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Johanna Konta returns a ball hit by Simona Halep, Konta defeated Halep in three sets at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Kei Nishikori returns a ball hit by Fabio Fognini at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Kei Nishikori ia disappointed after a missed shot as he plays Fabio Fognini at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Kei Nishikori pauses on court as he plays Fabio Fognini at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Kei Nishikori struggles to return a ball hit by Fabio Fognini at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Kei Nishikori leans on the net near the end of the second and final set as he plays Fabio Fognini at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Johanna Konta defeats Simona Halep in three sets at the Miami Open on Key Biscayne, Fla., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Venus Williams, of United States, returns a shot against Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Venus Williams, of United States, reacts after defeating returns Angelique Kerber, of Germany, 7-5, 6-3 during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Venus Williams, of United States, celebrate after defeating returns Angelique Kerber, of Germany, 7-5, 6-3 during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Venus Williams, of United States, returns a shot against Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Angelique Kerber, of Germany, returns a shot against Venus Williams, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Venus Williams, of United States, returns a shot against Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Venus Williams, of United States, returns a shot against Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Venus Williams, of United States, servest against Angelique Kerber, of Germany, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after a play against Jack Sock, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, looks on during his match against Jack Sock, of United States, at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot against Jack Sock, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot against Jack Sock, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot against Jack Sock, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot against Jack Sock, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after a play against Jack Sock, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, returns a shot against Jack Sock, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, reacts after a play against Jack Sock, of United States, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Rafael Nadal, of Spain, celebrates after defeating Jack Sock, of United States, 6-2, 6-3 during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jack Sock, of United States, returns a shot against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jack Sock, of United States, reacts after a play against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jack Sock, of United States, servest against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jack Sock, of United States, returns a shot against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jack Sock, of United States, wipes his face with a towel during his match against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Jack Sock, of United States, returns a shot against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during their match at Miami Open tennis tournament on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne.
David Santiago
dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Comments