Nadal: It’s important we keep the tournament in Miami

1:38 Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova talks about identical twin Pause

1:52 Guantanamo hospital tuberculosis notice to Jamaican workers

0:59 Wyclef Jean being handcuffed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

0:49 Crowds stream in for Ultra Music Festival in Miami

0:37 Downpour drowns out war court hearing

10:39 Exclusive video: the inmate who exposed the Darren Rainey case

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

0:51 Researchers tag and release Weimar, a mature male tiger shark