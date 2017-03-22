Late-tennis legend Gardnar Mulloy to be honored

Tennis fans are invited to a Celebration of Life ceremony honoring tennis legend Gardnar Mulloy on Friday evening at the University of Miami Newman Alumni Center. Mulloy died on Nov. 14, 2016, eight days before what would have been his 103rd birthday.
Mulloy, a graduate of Miami High and UM, grew up near the Miami River, on Northwest Ninth Avenue in historic Spring Garden, where in 1915 his father built a house, and in 1923 added a tennis court. It was one of the city’s first courts.
He competed for 75 years, won senior titles until his late 80s, and continued shuffling around local courts well into his 90s. Over his illustrious career, Mulloy won five Grand Slam doubles titles, including a Wimbledon crown at age 43. He reached No. 1 in the world rankings, won 129 national titles and was enshrined in nine Halls of Fame, including the International Tennis Hall of Fame, which in 1996 started the Gardnar Mulloy Cup for players 80-and-over.
Mulloy rubbed elbows with presidents, royalty, movie stars and the world’s best-known tennis players. He also was a lawyer, the UM tennis coach, an author, and he served in the U.S. Navy in World War II, seeing action in Italy and North Africa.
The service begins at 6 p.m. Among the speakers are Fred Stolle, Butch Buchholz and Todd Martin.
Donations may be made to the University of Miami Athletics Tennis Gift Fund in memory of Mulloy. Make checks payable to: University of Miami Athletics, Tennis Gift Fund/Gardnar Mulloy. Send to: University of Miami Hurricane Club ATTN: Tennis Gift Fund/Gardnar Mulloy
5821 San Amaro Drive Coral Gables, FL 33146.
For information, call 305-284-6699
