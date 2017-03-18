Elbow injuries could knock both Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic out of Miami Open

Andy Murray, the top-ranked men’s tennis player in the world, announced Saturday he would not play in the upcoming Miami Open because of a right elbow injury.
Murray, 29, has won the Miami tournament held in Key Biscayne in 2009 and 2013.
The tournament opens Wednesday.
“Sadly, due to a right elbow injury, I won't be playing in Miami,” the Miami Open quoted Murray in a release.
“Apologies to the fans, it's one of my favourite tournaments. The focus now is on getting ready for the clay season.”
There are also reports circulating that Novak Djokovic — ranked No. 2 — could also miss Miami because of elbow issues.
Djokovic has won five of the past six Miami titles including the past three.
There has been no official word from Djokovic on his status for the upcoming tournament.
Novak Djokovic will not be playing at @MiamiOpen. #Djokovic— Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) March 18, 2017
