Del Potro, Monfils practice in Key Biscayne

The Miami Open is still a month away, but a pair of familiar tennis faces were swinging away at the Tennis Center of Crandon Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Gael Monfils, the 10th-ranked Frenchman, and Argentine star Juan Martin del Potro practiced at the Key Biscayne facility. Del Potro is preparing for the Delray Beach Open, Feb. 20-26, a tournament that also features fourth-ranked Milos Raonic.
Monfils, who trained in Miami during the off-season, is traveling to tournaments in Marseille and Dubai before heading back for the Miami Open.
We rock, @Gael_Monfils pic.twitter.com/LDs2dxxXkr— Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) February 13, 2017
Del Potro, the 2009 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 5, has been battling wrist injuries since 2013. He made his official comeback at the Delray Open last February, where he reached the semifinals, and made international headlines at the Rio Olympics, where he beat then-No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal en route to a silver medal.
After plummeting in the rankings due to his injuries, Delpo jumped 552 spots to No. 38 after he won the Stockholm Open in October, his first tour title since January 2014. He was named ATP Comeback Player of the Year.
Del Potro, 28, skipped the Australian Open last month to train full-time.
