Tennis star will likely miss Miami Open after attack by knife-wielding robber

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is recovering from surgery after having her left hand slashed as she fought off a knife-wielding robber on Tuesday in her apartment near Prostejov, a small town 150 miles east of Prague, Czech Republic.
Kvitova, the Olympic bronze medalist and 11th-ranked player in the world, underwent four hours of surgery to repair tendons in all five fingers. Her spokesman, Karel Tejkal, told media outlets that the player is feeling better and the operation was considered a success.
She will be in a cast for six to eight weeks, and is not allowed to put weight on the hand for three months, which will rule her out of the Australian Open and much of the first half of the season. It is unlikely she would be recovered in time for the Miami Open March 20-April 2 on Key Biscayne.
"I am shaken, but fortunate to be alive," she posted on her Facebook page. "The injury is severe and I will need to see specialists, but if you know anything about me I am strong and I will fight this."
Tennis stars from all over the world sent their get well wishes via Twitter.
Monica Puig, the Olympic champion from Miami, wrote:
Thinking of you @Petra_Kvitova .. stay strong! We are all with you— Monica Puig (@MonicaAce93) December 20, 2016
And this from former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka:
My prayers and best wishes to @Petra_Kvitova stay strong— victoria azarenka (@vika7) December 20, 2016
The attacker, believed to be in his mid-30s, was still at large Wednesday. Czech police said they believed it was a random crime and that Kvitova was not targeted.
