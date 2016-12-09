Vancouver Canucks, Sedins visit Florida Panthers for first time since near brawl

The Florida Panthers and Vancouver Canucks have quite the trade history, but rarely have the two had memorable games against one another.
That all changed last January.
The Canucks not only snapped Florida’s 12-game winning streak with a 3-2 overtime win last season, but following the game, a near-brawl erupted as players from both sides poured out of their locker rooms to tussle a bit.
Denis Potvin’s comments on the Sedin brothers and their taste for peanut butter only added to the fun.
In truth, the attention Potvin got for his comments — he apologized for them soon afterward — probably saved the team some embarrassment as word is it was Shawn Thornton’s colorful comments toward Daniel and Henrik Sedin before overtime started which started the whole thing in the first place.
With Potvin taking the heat, the Thornton-Sedins incident was all but forgotten.
Until Saturday night in Sunrise, perhaps.
Comments