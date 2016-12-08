Florida Panthers selling t-shirts based off Twitter battle with former coach Doug MacLean

Doug MacLean and Gerard Gallant have been friends for a long, long time.
McLean, who coached the Florida Panthers from 1995-98, was Gallant’s high school teacher and coach on Prince Edward Island back in the day.
So, when Gallant was fired by the Panthers a few weeks ago, MacLean — now a radio host and television analyst in Canada — was incensed.
Not only did he take to the airwaves to air his grievances, he did what a lot of us do these days: MacLean went on Twitter.
MacLean wrote that Gallant’s firing — and the Panthers handling of the situation — was the final straw in his support for the team.
“You know I have loved the @FlaPanthers deep down for 20 years!,” MacLean wrote soon after word of Gallant’s firing in Caroling got out.
“A lifetime! But this killed it! This is a complete joke. Wow.”
Florida co-owner Doug Cifu was also a target of MacLean’s online anger.
@Dougielarge congrats you are now a hockey expert .— Doug Maclean (@DougMaclean) November 28, 2016
“Congratulations,” MacLean wrote to Cifu, “you are now a hockey expert.”
That tweet led to Cifu responding (from vacation in Ireland) that he learned everything he knows based on MacLean’s time running the expansion Columbus Blue Jackets.
It was there, one should note, that MacLean was forced by his ownership group to fire Gallant himself and take over coaching the Blue Jackets.
MacLean, who still lives in South Florida and has been a frequent visitor to Sunrise over the years, has said firing his friend Gallant in 2006 was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.”
@DougMaclean thanks! Studied all your terrific moves over 9 (?) years in Columbus! Well done.— Doug Cifu (@Dougielarge) November 28, 2016
Anyway, all of that leads to today.
Although the MacLean-Cifu-Panthers Twitter battle cooled in the days since Gallant was relieved of duties, it has popped back up.
On Thursday night, the Panthers’ team shop in Sunrise will have special red t-shirts for sale which feature the new logo and the words: Hockey Expert.
Cifu even made a picture of the shirt his Twitter avatar.
Hey, the holidays are right around the corner.
If you want to be an "expert" your official Panthers Hockey Expert tee on sale tonight! (Trade ideas not included) pic.twitter.com/RZsupfyU32— Doug Cifu (@Dougielarge) December 8, 2016
