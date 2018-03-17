Dragic hits game-winner, carries Heat as Miami snaps 9-game road losing streak

Five takeaways from the Heat’s 92-91 victory over the Lakers at Staples Center on Friday night:
1. The nine-game road losing streak is over and the Heat are back in seventh place in the Eastern Conference.
It was a heartpounding finish once again, but Miami finished this West Coast trip on the right note thanks to 30 points from Goran Dragic and a missed shot late by Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas. Dragic hit a 10-foot jumper with about 10 seconds left and then the Heat (37-33) held on the defensive end.
With a loss Friday, the Heat would have had a road losing streak reach double digits in the same season for only the fifth time in franchise history (the longest streak was 18 games back in 1989). The last time Miami lost more than nine consecutive road games in the same season was when it dropped 15 in a row in 2008.
2. Dragic continued his red-hot scoring ways.
Dragic, who matched a season-high with 33 points in Wednesday's loss at Sacramento and scored 23 in the loss Monday at Portland, had 13 points in the opening quarter and 22 points by halftime on 7 of 10 shooting including four threes. His only bucket in the final quarter was the game-winner.
The Heat needed Dragic to carry the offense in the first half. At one point in the second quarter with the Heat ahead 34-30, Dragic, James Johnson, and Kelly Olylynk were a combined 10 of 14 from the field while Josh Richardson, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Johnson, Wayne Ellington, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder were a combined 2 of 21. Richardson, Ellington and Tyler Johnson did not make their first field goals until the second half.
Richardson (1 of 8, 4 points), Ellington (1 of 7, 4 points), Winslow (1 of 8, 2 points), and Tyler Johnson (3 of 10, 6 points) combined to shoot 6 of 33 for 16 points.
3. The Heat once again didn’t have anybody who could slow Julius Randle down, but did a much better job defensively overall against the Lakers than it did in Miami earlier this month.
The Lakers, owners of the fastest-paced offense in the league, hit 16 three-pointers, shot 60 percent from the field and won at AmericanAirlines Arena with ease 131-113. Friday night, the Heat held the Lakers to xx.x percent shooting and only xx three-pointers.
Randle, though, a 6-9, 250-pound power forward who scored 25 points in the Lakers' blowout in Miami, took the ball right at James Johnson, Winslow and Olynyk in the post and often scored with ease, using his left hand to scoop and score. He had 16 points on 8 of 11 shooting by halftime. Randle finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the losing effort.
The Heat’s record against teams ranked in the top eight in pace — the Lakers (1-1), Suns (2-0), Pelicans (0-2), Warriors (0-2), Sixers (2-2), Clippers (2-0), Nets (1-2) and Magic (2-2) — is now a combined 10-11.
4. Olynyk and Adebayo made a number of big plays for the Heat in the paint in the absence of Hassan Whiteside.
Olynyk finished with 17 points and five rebounds off the bench including three three-pointers. Adebayo had 11 points, eight rebounds in 35 minutes. Miami outscored the Lakers 50-44 in the paint and allowed only seven second-chance points.
5. Richardson returned to the starting lineup after a one-game absence because of a sore left foot and had trouble like many of his teammates putting the ball in the basket. But he contributed in other ways including four steals on defense.
Dwyane Wade (mild left hamstring strain), meanwhile, missed his third consecutive game and Whiteside (left hip flexor) missed his fourth straight game. Derrick Jones Jr., who was called up from the G-League on Friday, did not play. He has three NBA days left on his two-way contract.
