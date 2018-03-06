Podcast: Is Riley right? Does Heat have enough to ‘climb the ladder’ in the East?

Before the Miami Heat closed its five-game homestand Monday night with a blowout win over the Phoenix Suns to move into seventh place in the East, Heat president Pat Riley was asked Sunday about the state of the team heading into the final stretch of the regular season and if finishing eighth in the conference would satisfy him.

In this week’s Heat Check podcast, we break down Riley’s comments and the recent success of 2015 first-round pick Justise Winslow, who has started to turn his season around, plus our weekly Heat for 3 segment.