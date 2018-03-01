Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade screams along with the crowd after scoring the winning basket to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in the final seconds of the game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami.
Heat Check

Does Dwyane Wade have enough left in the tank at 36 to be Miami’s closer every night?

By Manny Navarro

March 01, 2018 03:48 PM

What a night it was.

Dwyane Wade, future Hall of Famer, in all his glory at age 36, summoned something in Tuesday night’s come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia 76ers most of us didn’t think he realistically had in him anymore. He found vintage Wade, scoring 15 of the team's final 17 points inlcuding the game-winner over the outstretched hand of Ben Simmons with 5.9 seconds to go.

As special as Tuesday night’s performance was the question Heat fans are asking themselves now is can the 12-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion continue to be a reliable fourth quarter option. Can he summon the old Flash on a nightly basis for this team, which currently sits at 32-29 heading into Thursday night’s game against the Lakers.

That’s the topic of this week’s Heat Check podcast.

