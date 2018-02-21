Who could slip out of the Heat’s rotation when Olynyk, McGruder return?

The Miami Heat got back to practice Wednesday afternoon and is now focused on a playoff push.
Seeded eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 30-28 record, Herald sportswriters Manny Navarro and Andre C. Fernandez look ahead to the remaining 24 games on the schedule and debate whether or not the Heat will make the playoffs or get pushed out by the likes of Detroit, Philadelphia and Indiana.
In addition to that, Manny and Andre break down who will go to the bench when Kelly Olynyk and Rodney McGruder return from injury and how coach Erik Spoelstra could use his rotation, if LeBron James is a legitimate free agent target for the Heat this summer and which All-Star player could be a Heat target in the next couple years.
