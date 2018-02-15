Will Dwyane Wade fit into the Heat’s plans beyond this season? We debated it

In the this week’s installment of the Heat Check podcast, Miami Heat beat writers Manny Navarro and Andre C. Fernandez discuss the fallout of Dwyane Wade’s return to the Heat, debate whether or not he’ll play beyond the remainder of the season and three things the Heat has to focus on coming out of the All-Star break.
The episode was recorded Tuesday afternoon Feb. 13 before Miami lost back-to-back games on the road in Toronto and Philadelphia to slip to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Episode 4 of the Heat Check podcast (2018) with @AndreMHsports and Walter Villa - More Dwyane Wade talk and a look ahead to the All-Star break https://t.co/mSLHC8CBH7— Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) February 14, 2018
Comments