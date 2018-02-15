Miami Heat Dwyane Wade passes the ball off against Toronto Raptors Jakob Poeltl, left, and DeMar DeRozan during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Toronto.
Will Dwyane Wade fit into the Heat’s plans beyond this season? We debated it

By Manny Navarro

February 15, 2018 12:38 AM

In the this week’s installment of the Heat Check podcast, Miami Heat beat writers Manny Navarro and Andre C. Fernandez discuss the fallout of Dwyane Wade’s return to the Heat, debate whether or not he’ll play beyond the remainder of the season and three things the Heat has to focus on coming out of the All-Star break.

The episode was recorded Tuesday afternoon Feb. 13 before Miami lost back-to-back games on the road in Toronto and Philadelphia to slip to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

