Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters drives the ball around Boston Celtics forward Al Horford in the third quarter as the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.
Heat’s Dion Waiters says he has surgery set for Monday

By Manny Navarro

January 21, 2018 09:45 PM

Heat guard Dion Waiters spent the evening Sunday watching his beloved hometown Philadelphia Eagles roll to the NFC Championship – and apparently preparing for ankle surgery on Monday.

Waiters shared the news on his Instagram account.

“I get surgery tomorrow,” Waiters wrote under a photo of someone else dressed in Eagles paraphernalia with some colorful language. “This game help calm my nerves. BigTime!!!!”

It’s been over a week since the Heat confirmed reports Waiters, 25, had elected to have surgery on his troublesome left ankle, which cost him the final 13 games of the 2016-17 regular season and sidelined him again on Dec. 22. The team nor Waiters, however, had confirmed a date for surgery until Sunday night.

The Heat’s statement did not include a timeline for Waiters’ return, but he said prior to the season that if he had surgery he would be sidelined eight to 10 months.

Miami has since sought a $5.5 million disabled player exception that, if granted, must be utilized by March 12 and can be used only to acquire a player on an expiring contract. If the Heat cannot find a trade option with that $5.5 million before the Feb. 8 trade deadline, the alternative would be saving it and seeing what players receive buyouts. Players who have been in the NBA this season must be released by March 1 to be playoff-eligible elsewhere.

Waiters played in 30 of the Heat’s first 32 games – missing two games for the birth of his daughter back in November – and then rolled the ankle badly driving to the basket early in a win over Dallas on Dec. 22. Waiters was in line to receive a $1.1 million bonus if he played in at least 70 games this season.

The Heat (27-19) are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and play Monday night in Houston.

