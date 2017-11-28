Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives as Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Nov. 22, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives as Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Nov. 22, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) drives as Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends in the second quarter as the Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Nov. 22, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Heat Check

Heat Check

Manny Navarro brings you the latest news about the Miami Heat

Heat Check

Goran Dragic credits Heat’s victories for his Player of the Week honor

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

November 28, 2017 03:48 PM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 2 MINUTES AGO

CLEVELAND

Goran Dragic believes everything is better when you’re winning.

In his case, you even earn Player of the Week awards.

Dragic thinks one thing wouldn’t have come without the other last week.

“If you are winning games, everything is much easier,” Dragic said. “The food tastes better. You sleep better, everything. Of course, when you’re winning you get more recognition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s great to be recognized, to put a lot of hard work in. This award is not only for me, it’s for the whole team, coaching staff, teammates that put me in the right spot so I can be at my best.”

Dragic averaged 23.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists last week and shot 52.4 percent, including 57.9 percent on 3 pointers as the Heat put together its first three-game winning streak of the season with victories over the Celtics, T’Wolves and Bulls.

For Dragic, 31, it was his third Player of the Week award and his first since joining the Heat in February 2015.

Dragic said that the Heat (10-9) is heading into Tuesday night’s tilt against the Cleveland Cavaliers playing with a lot more energy than it did prior to its ugly, 25-point loss to Indiana on Nov. 19.

“We are on the same page,” Dragic said. “We’re playing with a lot more energy than some games previously like that game against Indiana. When you’re playing with a lot of energy and aggressiveness then only good things happen for us. We’re shooting the ball well. Hopefully we’ll continue to attack and to get to those open shots.”

More Videos

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:07

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Pause
Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run 1:18

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

No man’s land: Barbuda after Irma 12:21

No man’s land: Barbuda after Irma

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

  • Goran Dragic on Heat’s win over the Bulls

    Dragic talked about the win over the Bulls on Sunday in Chicago. Dragic led the Heat with 24 points.

Goran Dragic on Heat’s win over the Bulls

Dragic talked about the win over the Bulls on Sunday in Chicago. Dragic led the Heat with 24 points.

Andre C. Fernandez a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:07

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Pause
Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez 1:31

Public swearing-in ceremony for new Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run 1:18

Two men struck in Collins Ave hit-and-run

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications 1:42

Miami, Clemson set for battle in ACC Championship with College Football Playoff implications

No man’s land: Barbuda after Irma 12:21

No man’s land: Barbuda after Irma

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport 0:53

Bali's Mount Agung spews ash, strands travelers at the airport

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 5:19

Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity.

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh 1:22

Mark Richt reacts after the Canes lose to Pittsburgh

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh 1:16

Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier talks about his performance against Pittsburgh

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

  • Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

    Adebayo had 29 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his third summer league game. July 3, 2017.

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats