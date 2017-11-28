Goran Dragic credits Heat’s victories for his Player of the Week honor

Goran Dragic believes everything is better when you’re winning.

In his case, you even earn Player of the Week awards.

Dragic thinks one thing wouldn’t have come without the other last week.

“If you are winning games, everything is much easier,” Dragic said. “The food tastes better. You sleep better, everything. Of course, when you’re winning you get more recognition.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s great to be recognized, to put a lot of hard work in. This award is not only for me, it’s for the whole team, coaching staff, teammates that put me in the right spot so I can be at my best.”

Dragic averaged 23.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists last week and shot 52.4 percent, including 57.9 percent on 3 pointers as the Heat put together its first three-game winning streak of the season with victories over the Celtics, T’Wolves and Bulls.

For Dragic, 31, it was his third Player of the Week award and his first since joining the Heat in February 2015.

Dragic said that the Heat (10-9) is heading into Tuesday night’s tilt against the Cleveland Cavaliers playing with a lot more energy than it did prior to its ugly, 25-point loss to Indiana on Nov. 19.

“We are on the same page,” Dragic said. “We’re playing with a lot more energy than some games previously like that game against Indiana. When you’re playing with a lot of energy and aggressiveness then only good things happen for us. We’re shooting the ball well. Hopefully we’ll continue to attack and to get to those open shots.”