Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Pistons on Sunday

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after loss to Pistons on Sunday

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

Dion Waiters on Heat's 112-103 loss to Pistons

Dion Waiters on Heat's 112-103 loss to Pistons

Canes celebrate win

Canes celebrate win

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

TPS changes create harsh reality for Nicaraguans living in U.S.

TPS changes create harsh reality for Nicaraguans living in U.S.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

    Erik Spoelstra spoke of the difficulties in the second half against the Pistons and finishing the six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.

Manny Navarro brings you the latest news about the Miami Heat

Miami Heat fails to finish road trip with victory after loss to Pistons

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

November 12, 2017 6:43 PM

DETROIT

The Heat looked for a half like it could shoot its way to another win before coming home.

But despite dropping a barrage of 11 three-pointers in the first half Sunday, the torrid shooting faded late and the Heat dropped a 112-103 decision to the host Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

The Heat (6-7) settled for a 3-3 split for the six-game road trip – its longest of the season.

The Heat moved the ball well throughout the first half and shot an identical 47.8 percent from the field and three-point range.

But in the second half, the Heat shot only 2 of 14 from three and finished shooting 43.3 percent (39 of 90) overall.

 

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:07

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans 0:33

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

Dion Waiters on Heat’s 112-103 loss to Pistons 2:35

Dion Waiters on Heat’s 112-103 loss to Pistons

Canes celebrate win 0:59

Canes celebrate win

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame 1:29

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

TPS changes create harsh reality for Nicaraguans living in U.S. 1:59

TPS changes create harsh reality for Nicaraguans living in U.S.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

    Dion Waiters spoke about the road trip and what went wrong in the Miami Heat's loss Sunday in Detroit.

Hassan Whiteside, who is still recovering from the knee bone bruise suffered at the beginning of the season, had a quiet first half in which he scored only two points on 1 of 3 shooting and grabbed five rebounds.

Whiteside bounced back in the second half and even recorded his fifth double-double in eight games this season with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Goran Dragic finished with 18 points (12 of which came in the first quarter) and Dion Waiters finished with 16. Josh Richardson scored 15 for only his second double-figure scoring game in his past eight.

Tobias Harris led the Pistons (10-3) with 25 points and seven rebounds and Avery Bradley finished with 24 points.

The Heat limited center Andre Drummond to only eight points, but he grabbed 17 rebounds as the Heat were outrebounded 54-39 despite outscoring the Pistons 42-38 in the paint.

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:07

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans 0:33

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

Dion Waiters on Heat’s 112-103 loss to Pistons 2:35

Dion Waiters on Heat’s 112-103 loss to Pistons

Canes celebrate win 0:59

Canes celebrate win

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame 1:29

Hurricanes coach Mark Richt talks to the media after UM defeated Notre Dame

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm 5:12

Group releases video alleging abuse of cows at Florida dairy farm

TPS changes create harsh reality for Nicaraguans living in U.S. 1:59

TPS changes create harsh reality for Nicaraguans living in U.S.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

    Adebayo had 29 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his third summer league game. July 3, 2017.

