Miami Heat fails to finish road trip with victory after loss to Pistons

The Heat looked for a half like it could shoot its way to another win before coming home.
But despite dropping a barrage of 11 three-pointers in the first half Sunday, the torrid shooting faded late and the Heat dropped a 112-103 decision to the host Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
The Heat (6-7) settled for a 3-3 split for the six-game road trip – its longest of the season.
The Heat moved the ball well throughout the first half and shot an identical 47.8 percent from the field and three-point range.
But in the second half, the Heat shot only 2 of 14 from three and finished shooting 43.3 percent (39 of 90) overall.
Hassan Whiteside, who is still recovering from the knee bone bruise suffered at the beginning of the season, had a quiet first half in which he scored only two points on 1 of 3 shooting and grabbed five rebounds.
Whiteside bounced back in the second half and even recorded his fifth double-double in eight games this season with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Goran Dragic finished with 18 points (12 of which came in the first quarter) and Dion Waiters finished with 16. Josh Richardson scored 15 for only his second double-figure scoring game in his past eight.
Tobias Harris led the Pistons (10-3) with 25 points and seven rebounds and Avery Bradley finished with 24 points.
The Heat limited center Andre Drummond to only eight points, but he grabbed 17 rebounds as the Heat were outrebounded 54-39 despite outscoring the Pistons 42-38 in the paint.
