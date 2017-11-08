Mr. Miami Udonis Haslem loves the ‘turnover chain’ and Canes to beat Irish Saturday

1:39 Canes' RJ McIntosh happy to finally wear the 'Turnover Chain' Pause

0:51 "You're seeing that bond ... it's starting to grow again"

1:07 Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

1:27 Thomas Brown feeling better about his offense

1:01 Thousands still without running water in Puerto Rico

1:48 Anger and frustration as emergency food aid closes early at Hard Rock Stadium

1:46 UM linebacker Michael Pinckney

0:45 Haley to UN General Assembly: U.S. does not fear isolation

1:56 Recording sheds light on Cuba sonic attacks targeting US workers