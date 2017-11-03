Heat players, coaches have ailing assistant video coordinator ‘10 Day’ on their minds

Finding Dan Bisaccio’s name inside the Miami Heat’s media guide requires some nifty detective work as the Heat’s assistant video coordinator is mentioned only once in really small print.
Figuring out how much Bisaccio, 28, means to the team doesn’t require much work at all.
Players and coaches posed for a photo this week wearing a t-shirt with Bisaccio’s nickname “10 Day” spelled out across the chest. It’s in support of the former Emerson College basketball player, who has been hospitalized in South Florida since Oct. 23 with pneumonia and other health issues according to a family member.
While the Heat has been busy playing basketball and is set to begin a six-game road trip Friday night against the Nuggets, Pat Riley and other Heat front office officials have been by the hospital to visit Bisaccio, who was admitted into the internsive care unit and put into a medically induced coma after having an abscess removed from his liver.
He’s since been diagnosed with “a rare form of bacteria in his gut” in the last couple days, his cousin, Brooke Pryor, the Oklahoma Sooners beat writer for The Oklahoman, told the Miami Herald by email Thursday night. Pryor said her cousin’s health has started to improve in the last couple days after doctors were able to diagnose and treat the bacterial infection.
Pryor said Bisaccio’s parents, who live in Vermont, have been by his bedside since last week.
“We all miss him,” said coach Erik Spoelstra, who was wearing the 10 Day t-shirt Thursday after his team completed practice inside the Pepsi Center. “His nickname affectionately has been 10-Day, 10-Day Dan, for a couple of years because when he is on the scout team during our shootarounds, he’s going 1,000 miles per hour. Guys are always joking with him, saying ‘Hey, you trying to earn a 10-day [contract]?’
“So he’s feeling much better and everybody has been thinking about him. We miss him. Hopefully he’ll be on our next road trip.”
