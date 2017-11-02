Heat Check

Heat Check

Manny Navarro brings you the latest news about the Miami Heat

Heat Check

Dwyane Wade calls final season of Big 3 era a ‘bad marriage’

By Andre C. Fernandez

a1fernandez@miamiherald.com

November 02, 2017 5:05 PM

Dwyane Wade’s reunion with LeBron James in Cleveland has gotten off to a rocky start.

And it reminds him of their final season together in Miami, which he compared on Thursday to “a bad marriage.”

Through the first eight games since Wade joined the Cavaliers and reunited with his former Heat teammate, Cleveland is 3-5 and is sitting third-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings.

While talking to reporters in after Cavaliers practice on Thursday, Wade said the early-season struggles evoked memories of the Heat’s 2014 season – the last of four when he, James and Chris Bosh all wore Miami jerseys and lost in the NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs.

More Videos

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:07

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Pause
Heat's James Johnson talks about knee injury 0:59

Heat's James Johnson talks about knee injury

Heat's Hassan Whiteside on first game back since suffering knee injury 2:45

Heat's Hassan Whiteside on first game back since suffering knee injury

Heat rookie Bam Adebayo on first career start 2:56

Heat rookie Bam Adebayo on first career start

James Johnson after the Heat’s loss to the Spurs 1:14

James Johnson after the Heat’s loss to the Spurs

Scenes from Sayfullo Saipov’s New Jersey neighborhood 2:01

Scenes from Sayfullo Saipov’s New Jersey neighborhood

Driver tries to run over officers during weekly community bike ride 0:39

Driver tries to run over officers during weekly community bike ride

He fed 2 million Puerto Ricans. Now this celebrity chef Jose Andres is being called a hero 2:02

He fed 2 million Puerto Ricans. Now this celebrity chef Jose Andres is being called a hero

Santos Candelaria sings 'Preciosa.' 1:48

Santos Candelaria sings 'Preciosa.'

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens 1:21

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

  • Miami Heat fans welcome the three kings

    Miami welcomes the three kings of the Miami Heat as Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh join the NBA team in a spectacular show at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday July 9, 2010.

Miami Heat fans welcome the three kings

Miami welcomes the three kings of the Miami Heat as Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh join the NBA team in a spectacular show at AmericanAirlines Arena on Friday July 9, 2010.

"As a team," Wade told reporters including Cleveland.com, "We were kind of like this. It was worse because it wasn't new guys. It was guys who had been around each other four years in a row. Your jokes weren't funny anymore to other guys. When you walked in, it wasn't a big smile any more. Guys were just over you.

"It's like being in a bad marriage. But we somehow made it to the Finals."

James left the Heat after that season to return to the Cavaliers.

The trio won two championships together prior to that season and advanced to the NBA Finals each of the four years they were together.

Wade went on to say he thought the Heat probably should have lost the Eastern Conference Finals that final season to the Indiana Pacers.

"We had a mental edge over those guys and we were able to win," Wade told Cleveland.com. "But we shouldn’t have been there. So it’s tough, definitely. That’s why it hasn’t been done a lot."

Wade is averaging 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 22 minutes per game through in seven games this season.

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:07

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Pause
Heat's James Johnson talks about knee injury 0:59

Heat's James Johnson talks about knee injury

Heat's Hassan Whiteside on first game back since suffering knee injury 2:45

Heat's Hassan Whiteside on first game back since suffering knee injury

Heat rookie Bam Adebayo on first career start 2:56

Heat rookie Bam Adebayo on first career start

James Johnson after the Heat’s loss to the Spurs 1:14

James Johnson after the Heat’s loss to the Spurs

Scenes from Sayfullo Saipov’s New Jersey neighborhood 2:01

Scenes from Sayfullo Saipov’s New Jersey neighborhood

Driver tries to run over officers during weekly community bike ride 0:39

Driver tries to run over officers during weekly community bike ride

He fed 2 million Puerto Ricans. Now this celebrity chef Jose Andres is being called a hero 2:02

He fed 2 million Puerto Ricans. Now this celebrity chef Jose Andres is being called a hero

Santos Candelaria sings 'Preciosa.' 1:48

Santos Candelaria sings 'Preciosa.'

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens 1:21

Adam Gase on where Dolphins go after shutout loss to Ravens

  • Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

    Adebayo had 29 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his third summer league game. July 3, 2017.

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats