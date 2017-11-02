Dwyane Wade calls final season of Big 3 era a ‘bad marriage’

Dwyane Wade’s reunion with LeBron James in Cleveland has gotten off to a rocky start.

And it reminds him of their final season together in Miami, which he compared on Thursday to “a bad marriage.”

Through the first eight games since Wade joined the Cavaliers and reunited with his former Heat teammate, Cleveland is 3-5 and is sitting third-to-last in the Eastern Conference standings.

While talking to reporters in after Cavaliers practice on Thursday, Wade said the early-season struggles evoked memories of the Heat’s 2014 season – the last of four when he, James and Chris Bosh all wore Miami jerseys and lost in the NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs.

"As a team," Wade told reporters including Cleveland.com, "We were kind of like this. It was worse because it wasn't new guys. It was guys who had been around each other four years in a row. Your jokes weren't funny anymore to other guys. When you walked in, it wasn't a big smile any more. Guys were just over you.

"It's like being in a bad marriage. But we somehow made it to the Finals."

James left the Heat after that season to return to the Cavaliers.

The trio won two championships together prior to that season and advanced to the NBA Finals each of the four years they were together.

Wade went on to say he thought the Heat probably should have lost the Eastern Conference Finals that final season to the Indiana Pacers.

"We had a mental edge over those guys and we were able to win," Wade told Cleveland.com. "But we shouldn’t have been there. So it’s tough, definitely. That’s why it hasn’t been done a lot."

Wade is averaging 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 22 minutes per game through in seven games this season.