On his birthday, Erik Spoelstra’s wife announces they are expecting first child

Erik Spoelstra’s birthday this year wasn’t a typical one.
It came with an announcement he was going to be a father.
Spoelstra turned 47 on Wednesday and his wife, Nikki, posted via Instagram that the couple is expecting their first child.
Nikki Spoelstra posted a picture of the couple holding sonogram photos and wrote: Happy birthday to my best friend…Daddy Spo!"
Erik Spoelstra told the media before coaching the Heat in its matchup against the Bulls Wednesday night that the child is a boy.
Nikki is a former Heat dancer and art dealer. The couple married on July 22, 2016 at a ceremony in the gardens at Villa Vizcaya.
"We’re really excited about it," Spoelstra said with a big smile. "Everybody in this building has known for a while. Our friends and family have known."
