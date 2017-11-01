On his birthday, Erik Spoelstra’s wife announces they are expecting first child

Erik Spoelstra’s birthday this year wasn’t a typical one.

It came with an announcement he was going to be a father.

Spoelstra turned 47 on Wednesday and his wife, Nikki, posted via Instagram that the couple is expecting their first child.

Nikki Spoelstra posted a picture of the couple holding sonogram photos and wrote: Happy birthday to my best friend…Daddy Spo!"

Erik Spoelstra told the media before coaching the Heat in its matchup against the Bulls Wednesday night that the child is a boy.

Happy birthday to my best friend... Daddy Spo! We love you! A post shared by NIKKI SPOELSTRA (@nikkispo) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Nikki is a former Heat dancer and art dealer. The couple married on July 22, 2016 at a ceremony in the gardens at Villa Vizcaya.

"We’re really excited about it," Spoelstra said with a big smile. "Everybody in this building has known for a while. Our friends and family have known."