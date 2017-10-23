Five takeaways from Heat-Hawks: Welcome back Wayne; big leads are scary for Miami

Five takeaways from the Heat’s 104-93 victory on Monday over the shorthanded Atlanta Hawks, who were playing on the second night of a back-to-back without leading scorer Dennis Schroder (sprained left ankle).

1. Welcome back Wayne Ellington. After making only 11 of his first 45 three-point attempts when you count the preseason (9-of-35) and his first two regular season games (2-of-10), the “Man with the Golden Arm” finally caught fire in the second quarter against the Hawks and matched a Heat record set by Brian Shaw in 1993 for threes in a quarter with six. His 19-point second quarter explosion helped the Heat go into the break with a 62-44 lead and eventually survive a late push by the Hawks.

“Look, I play the percentages,” coach Erik Spoelstra said of Ellington, who he has continued to push to shoot the ball even through his struggles. “So if he goes one-for-seven, that means he’s going to have a half where he’s six-for-seven because he’s a 40-plus percent three-point shooter.

“He creates actions for us. He creates space. You have to guard him running off screens. It adds to our menu. It adds to the diversity of our offense.”

The Heat was 13-of-23 at halftime from beyond the arc. Although Miami struggled from three in the second half (1-of-14) and finished 14-of-37 for the game, Monday’s performance was another sign of how much this Heat team has changed from an attack standpoint in the year-plus Dwyane Wade has been gone. In Wade’s final season in Miami, the Heat were 27th in the league in three-point shooting and averaged the third-fewest three-point attempts in the league (18 per game).

Miami came in averaging 32 three-point attempts a game this season, seventh-most in NBA behind the Rockets (44.3), Raptors (36.5), Mavericks (36.5), Warriors (36.0), Thunder (34.0) and Hornets (33.0). Last season, Miami averaged the 12th most three-point attempts in the league (27 per game) and ranked 12th in three-point field goal percentage (36.5 percent). Miami is now 17-4 dating back to last season (2-0 this season) when it makes 13 threes or more.

2. Holding onto leads is becoming a scary problem for the Heat. Just like they did in Saturday night’s home opener against the injured and tired Indiana Pacers, the Heat built a 21-point lead only to see it dwindle to nothing against the Hawks (Indiana cut Miami’s lead to as little as two points). Trailing 65-44 after Goran Dragic made the Heat’s 14th three-pointer of the night less than a minute into the third quarter, Atlanta went on a 10-0 run and eventually tied the score at 77 with 10:56 remaining in the fourth quarter on a Marco Belinelli jumper.

Spoelstra blamed Saturday’s slippage on the offense — and quick, bad possessions — as much as he did the Heat’s poor paint defense. It felt like the same story Monday. The good news: unlike last season when Miami blew leads early in the season and lost, this Heat team is finding ways to win these games early on.

“Some of our possessions weren’t organized with good spacing and we took a little bit of our foot off the pedal in terms of attacking,” Spoelstra said. “If we’re attacking and being aggressive, trying to get into the paint, the other layers of our offense usually end up falling into place. We had some low energy possessions offensively to start the half, and it just shows you these games are long.”

3. Taurean Prince is slowly climbing the charts of the Heat’s most hated list. The Hawks’ 6-8, 220-pound second-year forward had the second chippy moment of his career against the Heat when he took exception to a screen set by Goran Dragic midway through the third quarter and then took a swipe at him. Dion Waiters came to Dragic’s defense and Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon also got involved before the players were separated by officials. Waiters, Dedmon and Dragic were hit with technical fouls and Prince was called for a flagrant foul-1.

Back in February, Prince, 23, flattened Hassan Whiteside, leaving the Heat’s $98 million center writhing in back pain following the dirtiest of flagrant fouls. James Johnson, who is a second-degree black belt and former mixed martial arts fighter, came to Whiteside’s defense and drew a technical foul, ejection and a $7,000 fine the Heat’s center decided to pay for him while also calling Prince “a fake tough guy.”

It didn’t get as nasty Monday, but this is now a storyline to monitor. The Heat play at the Hawks Dec. 18 and then again April 3 and 4.

“I did set a screen. But I always set a tough screen,” Dragic said. “Maybe because his last name is Prince he [thinks] he’s royalty... I don’t know.”

4. Josh Richardson let his hair loose and his game took off. The Heat’s third-year guard had his best game of the young season with 21 points (8-of-17 shooting), four rebounds, two assists, three three-pointers and two blocks. He had 10 points in the opening quarter and eight in the fourth quarter to pace the Heat.

“What didn’t J-Rich do tonight?” Spoelstra said. “He was great defensively. Those are the type of plays at the rim that we had a former two guard here make – those kind of blocks. There’s just not that many two’s in the league that can make those kidn of plays, then guard one through four.”

Prior to the game, Richardson cut the rubber bands out of his hair and let his afro flow. Justise Winslow, who was the Heat’s first round pick in 2015, joined Richardson in doing the same. Winslow finished with eight points, five rebounds, and assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

“I had to show a little bit of my soul tonight,” Richardson joked. “Nah, I just took my braids off last night and I looked in the mirror and I had a huge afro. I was like, whatever, I’ll wear it tomorrow. So my boy Justise, he caught on.”

5. Paint defense continues to be an issue for the Heat. After giving up 56 points in the paint to the Magic and Pacers to open the season, the Hawks outgunned the Heat in the paint 44-40.

Atlanta finished 22 of 42 in the paint shooting. Not having Hassan Whiteside around obviously hurts the Heat (he missed his second straight game with a bone bruise in his left knee). But, Spoelstra wanted improvement and didn’t get enough of it against a weakened Hawks team. Still, he sounded somewhat encouraged.

“I thought some of the defensive possessions at the end of the third quarter and the fourth quarter were very, very good,” Spoelstra said. “There were definitely some positives going down the stretch.”