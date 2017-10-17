Heat ready to ‘put it to the wood’ after what has felt like ‘a two-year off-season’

Erik Spoelstra’s plan for Tuesday night was pretty simple: eat dinner and then sit down to watch the opening night of NBA action.
“Like all of you,” the Heat’s coach said shortly after practice Tuesday. “I’m a fan.”
The Heat, a franchise which played in primetime games not too long ago, didn’t like being forced to be fans during last year’s playoffs.
After a thrilling 30-11 second-half finish to last season, Miami finished ninth in the Eastern Conference, heartbroken and left to wonder what might have been had they gotten in. The road to redemption begins Wednesday in Orlando.
Eleven familiar faces from last year’s squad – Goran Dragic, Dion Waiters, Hassan Whiteside, Josh Richardson, Wayne Ellington, James Johnson, Justise Winslow, Tyler Johnson, Udonis Haslem, Rodney McGruder, Okaro White – are back and hungry to prove the 30-11 finish wasn’t a farce.
“We were all waiting for this,” Spoelstra said of the start of the season. “It feels like it’s been a two-year offseason. That’s what happens when you don’t make the playoffs and you felt like you had a group that should have been in. Our guys are excited about it.
“You put together teams for a reason and we want to put together a team that can compete for a title. So we put in a tremendous amount of work in the offseason, that’s the players and staff. We felt like we made a lot of progress over the summer, but now it’s time to put it to the wood.”
Most experts believe the Heat will be a playoff team in a weakened Eastern Conference. After all, three playoff teams in the East last season – Atlanta, Chicago and Indiana – are all in rebuilding phases.
But Whiteside believes the Heat can do more than just get back to the postseason in its 30th season.
“I think this team can be a 50-win team,” the Heat’s center and the league’s defending rebounding champion said Monday. “I don’t see why not. We won 41 games last year.”
The only key rotation players not back from a year ago are forward Luke Babbitt and backup center Willie Reed.
One can argue the Heat upgraded in replacing both of them, signing Kelly Olynyk, a 7-footer with three-point range who has fit in nicely this preseason and could start next to Whiteside, and drafting rookie center Bam Adebayo with the 14th pick.
Adebayo impressed in his final two preseason games, but he might not get much action early on with Whiteside, Olynyk and James Johnson expected to get most of the minutes in the frontcourt. Olynyk seems destined to get much more work than he did in Boston.
“We’ve welcome him with open arms and he’s done the same,” Spoelstra said of Olynyk, a career 36-percent three-point shooter in four seasons with the Celtics, who grew up playing point guard and has the kind of skills Miami was hoping to get from Josh McRoberts before injuries derailed his career.
“He’s been open to our culture and how we do things,” Spoelstra continued. “We think it’s a great fit. We love having him around. He’s going to make our basketball team much more dynamic. We feel fortunate that we were able to sign him. Obviously, we hated playing against him, so it’s better to have him on our side.”
What the Heat has a lot of – even with the loss of Rodney McGruder to a knee injury this preseason – is depth and chemistry. Spoelstra said Sunday he hasn’t gone into a season with that since the Big Three era ended in 2014.
But a big key to it all will be having a healthy Waiters, who teammed up with Dragic to form one of the league’s best backcourts during the second half of last season.
Miami was 27-19 when he started last season and once he went down to a season-ending ankle injury on March 17, the Heat went 7-6 over its final 13 games. Waiters, who signed a four-year, $52 million deal with Miami this summer, opted not to have surgery on his ankle this summer. Thus far the ankle has held up through the preseason.
“It’s been a long summer and I’m just excited to get started,” Waiters said Tuesday. “It should be fun [Tuesday watching the games], but [Wednesday] we have to be ready. All the hard work and all we’ve been preparing, it starts [Wednesday]. We have to come in with a sense of urgency and do what we do. Play Miami Heat basketball and have fun.”
