Spoelstra: Heat starters not set yet, but roles are after ‘productive’ training camp

The Miami Heat set its roster at the NBA maximum 15-player limit Sunday when – as expected – it officially converted the contract of undrafted rookie three-point specialist Matt Williams Jr. into a two-way contract.

Williams Jr. and guard Derrick Walton Jr. will likely remain with the team until Sioux Falls opens training camp Oct. 23, meaning the Heat will carry 17 players – including 11 that finished the season with last year’s team – into Wednesday’s season-opener at Orlando and for its home opener Saturday against the Pacers.

“We had a really productive training camp,” coach Erik Spoelstra said as the Heat put the preseason in the rear-view-mirror and welcomed back point guard Goran Dragic to full contact practices Sunday after having about a week off for mental rest.

“I thought we covered some ground. We’re taking some steps forward. For the most part you could see progress over the course of the preseason. Our team started to get a little bit closer to our identity and playing better. [Today] it felt more like a regular season practice just gearing up and preparing for the opening.”

With Rodney McGruder out with a stress fracture in his left leg, the Heat is down to five healthy wing players in Dion Waiters, Wayne Ellington, Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow. The power rotation is eight deep with Hassan Whiteside, Kelly Olylynk, James Johnson, Bam Adebayo, Okaro White, Jordan Mickey, Udonis Haslem and A.J. Hammons.

Spoelstra said had he gone into last season with only three weeks of training camp and a preseason he wouldn’t have felt very comfortable. But with so many experienced players back, who were a big part of the team’s 30-11 second half finish, he’s heading into the season confident.

“Our guys at least understand in a preliminary way what their role [is], what to expect and what our expectations of our identity are,” Spoelstra said. “So that helps. We haven’t had that probably since the Big Three.”

Still, Spoelstra wasn’t ready to divulge who will start Wednesday’s opener. Whiteside, Dragic and Waiters are the returning starters from last season. Small forward and power forward are where Spoelstra has to make up his mind.

“I’m sure there’s probably at least five, six, seven, eight different scenarios,” Spoelstra said. “I’m going to exhaust all the time that I have before I give that card.

“It’s not going to be anything dramatic. The guys that are going to play are going to play one way or another. I’ll figure out who starts. But I always kind of laugh at that. Everybody always focuses on that. Then everybody focuses on who finishes the game. Well, there’s a bunch of minutes in between. I’m going to have to figure that out as well.”

SECOND TWO-WAY SLOT FILLED

What did the Heat see in guard Matt Williams Jr. to make use its second and final two-way roster spot on him?

“His shooting. His size. We want to develop that,” Spoelstra said. “There’s such a premium on those type of wing skills in this league right now. He’s got deep range, NBA range. We want to spend more time developing that.”

Williams Jr., a University of Central Florida grad who turned 24 on Saturday, was 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) shooting this preseason in 39 minutes worth of action over six games. All of his shots were three-pointers.

With Ellington, 29, a free agent after this coming season, Williams Jr. could end up being his replacement depending on how he develops in Sioux Falls and if Ellington prices out of the Heat’s range. Miami wants Williams Jr. to improve defensively.

“Coach mentioned to me that I have to get better playing defense,” Williams Jr. said. “And that’s what I’m looking to work towards.”

Two-way players do not count toward the NBA roster maximum of 15 players and they can only spend 45 service days in the NBA before a team must sign them to a contract or waive them.

Guard Derrick Walton Jr. and Williams Jr. will remain with the Heat until G-League training camp starts in Sioux Falls on Oct. 23 so they can collect NBA rookie level pay and practice with the team for a week. NBA service clocks for two-way players do not start until G-League camp begins. It ends when the G-League regular season ends.