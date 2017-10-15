Whiteside on Embiid calling him soft: ‘Come on, man. He knows that’s not true.’

The war of words on social media and on the court between Hassan Whiteside and Joel Embiid after their recent head-to-head preseason meeting were all in good fun the Miami Heat’s center said Sunday – at least from his perspective.

“I mean it’s funny to me,” Whiteside said Sunday as the Heat put the preseason officially in the rear-view-mirror and began practicing for Wednesday’s season opener in Orlando – with point guard Goran Dragic back in the mix after a couple weeks off for mental rest.

“I mean that's what he does, man,” Whiteside continued. “Ever since last year, my very first words to Embiid was, ‘Man, I’m glad to see you back on the court.’ He told me, ‘We’re going to bring the center position back.’ And after they won, he called me, ‘Barbeque chicken.’ So I was waiting to get back at him.”

In case you missed it, Embiid, 23, and Whiteside, 28, jawed at each on the court in the teams’ final preseason game Friday in Kansas City, with Embiid signaling to the Heat’s bench to take Whiteside out of the game after he picked up his third foul early in the first quarter.

“Emiid, he don’t stop. He don’t stop,” Whiteside said. “My first foul, he said I was going to foul out. I said, ‘Man, I'm not playing more than 15 minutes. You really think these fouls is a big deal?’ He don’t stop, man. But he’s like that.”

Both players were on the court for less than 15 minutes with Embiid, who signed a five-year, $148 million designated rookie scale maximum contract extension with the 76ers earlier this week, finishing 1-of-7 from the field with five points, seven rebounds and a block. Whiteside shot 2-of-5 from the field and finished with seven points, three rebounds and two blocks.

Their war of words then carried on after the game onto Twitter with Embiid calling Whiteside “ass” and a “softy” and accusing him of only caring about stats and not team success. Whiteside fired back at the injury-plagued Embiid with: “31 games in 3 [years]. Hopefully I’ll get to see you [in the] regular season.”

Whiteside, 28, said Sunday he’s matured too much in the past couple years to take offense to what he considers playful trash talk from Embiid. “It’s not him talking about somebody’s family,” Whiteside said. “It’s not nothing crazy. It’s just basketball.”

Still, that doesn’t mean Whiteside is going to back down.

“I’m going to talk trash back if somebody talks trash to me,” Whiteside said. “Maybe when I was younger, I would have been a little more angrier, I’d have been a little madder. But, you know, that’s the kind of guy [Embiid] is. He makes jokes. He’s a good player, so it’s all fun to me. I can go all day with it.

“You know fans love it, man. Fans get into it. I love it, too because I know the next time we play him, he’s going to give it all, he’s going to go as hard as he can. And as a competitor, that’s what you want. You want your opponent to play at his maximum speed.”

Coach Erik Spoelstra said he takes no issue with Embiid and Whiteside going at each other.

“I’m OK with it,” Spoelstra said. “You’ve got two big titans. This is two competitive guys, two teams that have big aspirations and both teams are putting a lot of responsiiblity on those big shoulders, those centers and it’s almost a throwback to yester year of this league of two dominant impact players at the center position. I’m all for it.

“The trash talking and all that? Whatever. I don’t care about that. But in terms of two guys wanting to compete against each other, that’s good for the game, that’s good for them, that’s good for both franchises. You’re not seeing as much of that from that center position anymore.”

Heat forward Justise Winslow said the beef between Whiteside and Embiid is legit, not a publicity stunt. And as long it brings out the best in Whiteside he’s all for it, too.

“I think it’s legit from a competitive standpoint,” Winslow said. “Now, our generation, rather than doing it in person or in the back or in the hallway takes to Twitter.

“It is what it is. They both have valid points. It’s good for the game. As long as it just motivates Hassan to play harder, I’m all for it.”

As much fun as the trash talking session was we’ll have to wait a while before Embiid and Whiteside face each other on the court again. The Heat and Sixers do not face each other until February 2 in Philadelphia. The teams then meet again on Valentine’s Day in Philadelphia before Miami hosts the Sixers on Feb. 27 and again on March 8.

Whiteside said he fully expects to be on the Sixers scouting report and on Embiid’s radar.

“What did he call me, ass, or trash or something?” Whiteside said before a reporter pointed out how Embiid also called him ‘Softy.’

“Come on, man. He knows that’s not true,” he continued. “I’ll be on his team’s scouting report – for sure!”