The NBA’s newest Twitter war pits Sixers’ Embiid, Heat’s Whiteside and it is glorious

Joel Embiid and Hassan Whiteside may have started the NBA’s newest rivalry between big men Friday night in Kansas City with some trash talk on the court and a lot more off it.
Though the game was not televised locally in Miami, highlights show Whiteside, 28, and Embiid, 23, began exchanging verbal barbs early in the final preseason game for both teams.
After Whiteside hit a jumper in Embiid’s face to start the game, Embiid chased down Whiteside and blocked his shot as he was attempting a layup. Whiteside then returned the favor on an Embiid jumper moments later, blocking his shot.
Whiteside, however, picked up three quick fouls and was called to the bench with 9:29 left in the opening quarter. That’s when Embiid began really letting him have it, motioning to the Heat’s bench to take Whiteside out.
The Heat’s center responded to the highlights of Embiid motioning for him to be taken out of the game with some commentary on Twitter.
“Funny how y’all don’t show me telling him the same and 1-7 shooting or the first 2 flops I mean blocks,” he wrote to Bleacher Report on Twitter. “[Laugh out loud] y’all fan boys I swear.”
Embiid responded to Whiteside on Twitter with: “Dude they had to take your ass out or you would’ve fouled out in 5 [minutes]... And we’re talking about preseason, not regular season #Softy.”
Embiid then fired another shot. “And keep caring about stats and not your team success..... your +/- was ass @youngwhiteside #Softy”
Whiteside’s final response to Embiid: “@JoelEmbiid 31 games in [3 years]. Hopefully I get to see you regular season #SolarEclipse #EmbiidEclipse.”
The war of words between two of the NBA’s best big men only figures to get more interesting in the days ahead.
Embiid, who signed a five-year, $148 million designated rookie scale maximum contract extension with the 76ers earlier this week, played only 14 minutes and 33 seconds on Friday. He did finish 1-of-7 from the field with five points, seven rebounds and a block.
Whiteside, who signed a four-year, $98 million deal in July 2016 to remain with the Heat, played 10 minutes and 54 seconds. He finished 2-of-5 with seven points, three rebounds and two blocks.
Unfortunately we’re going to have to wait a while for the players to meet on the court again.
The Heat and Sixers do not face each other until February 2 in Philadelphia. The teams then meet again on Valentine’s Day in Philadelphia before Miami hosts the Sixers on Feb. 27 and again on March 8.
It’s hard to figure out where the beef between Whiteside and Embiid might have started. But there’s evidence of bad blood.
In an article on SB Nation back in January, writers surmised Whiteside was taking a shot at Embiid when the Heat’s center said All-Star voting had become a gimmick.
“I look at guys and they just do stuff to win the fans over, make jokes on Twitter to get people to vote for them,” Whiteside said then. “It ain't got nothing to do really with talent.”
Back in March, when teammate Rodney McGruder was contending for a spot on the NBA’s All-Rookie team, Whiteside took a bit of a swipe at the Sixers, who had both Embiid and Dario Saric as strong candidates for Rookie of the Year honors.
Whiteside made his case for McGruder and the case players on losing teams shouldn’t be rewarded.
“Forget All-Rookie team, I think he should be one of the rookies looked at for Rookie of the Year,” Whiteside said prior to a game in Orlando. “I feel like we praise losing too much. If you're a rookie and you're losing, why are we praising you so much?
“This guy comes in and guards everybody. He guards [Giannis] Antetokounmpo to Kevin Durant to anybody, bro. He guards every team's best player every night. I feel like we rewarding losing rookies too much. This guy is a winner.”
Embiid took notice of Whiteside’s comments, which were posted on social media then by liking Whiteside’s quote on a Twitter post by a Miami Herald reporter.
Prior to Friday night, Whiteside and Embiid had only gone head-to-head once back on Nov. 21 of last season, a 101-94 Sixers victory in Philadelphia.
Whiteside had 32 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks in the game. Embiid had 22 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
