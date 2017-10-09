Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder during the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, October 1, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder during the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, October 1, 2017. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic drives past Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder during the first quarter of an NBA preseason basketball game at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Sunday, October 1, 2017. David Santiago dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Heat Check

Heat Check

Manny Navarro brings you the latest news about the Miami Heat

Heat Check

Dragic’s maintenance program continues. Heat wants to ‘make sure he’s peaking for first game’

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

More from the series

Fatal Echoes

Nulla quis lorem ut libero malesuada feugiat. Quisque velit nisi, pretium ut lacinia in, elementum id enim. Vivamus magna justo, lacinia eget consectetur sed, convallis at tellus. Donec sollicitudin molestie malesuada. Sed porttitor lectus nibh

Expand All

October 09, 2017 1:50 PM

Goran Dragic will not play again Monday night, his second consecutive game off and part of the maintenance program coach Erik Spoelstra has the Heat’s starting point guard on after leading Slovenia on a grueling three-week run to the EuroBasket gold medal last month.

“This is all relatively part of the plan I had sketched out,” Spoelstra said about seven hours prior to tip-off against the visiting Charlotte Hornets at AmericanAirlines Arena.

“I wanted him to be in training camp. We had a couple of light days for him [in camp]. But I wanted him to be there. He really wanted to be there, too, just to establish the right tone out of camp. But we want to try to strike that balance of keeping him in shape and make sure he’s peaking for the first game and not going the other way. And I think we’re heading that way.”

Asked if Dragic will play in Miami’s two remaining preseason games Wednesday at home against the Wizards and Friday in Kansas City against the 76ers, Spoelstra was non-committal, adding “We’ll see.”

The Heat open the regular season in Orlando on Oct. 18. Dragic sat out last Saturday’s game against the Magic after playing in Miami’s first two preseason games and averaging 18.6 minutes, nine points and shooting 47 percent from the field.

Spoelstra reiterated Monday the fatigue he’s worried about with Dragic, 31, is not physical.

“We know what it’s like to put that much emotion into something,” Spoelstra said of Dragic’s gold medal run with the national team that ended Sept. 17. “That’s really where the fatigue is. It’s not the physical fatigue. He’s in unbelievable shape. He could play a playoff game as soon as he came back.

“But when you truly invest emotionally into something and put yourself out there for the pain or the joy or the criticism, all that stuff, that’s something you can’t quantify but it’s there. It’s real. That’s why I loved him going through that experience. He was really passionate about driving that team to a championship. That makes you better when you learn how to win, learn how to really pull a team with you. I saw tremendous growth in him.”

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:07

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Pause
Erik Spoelstra covers a variety of topics after Tuesday's practice 3:46

Erik Spoelstra covers a variety of topics after Tuesday's practice

Pat Riley: 'We are one step from being a very good team' 1:58

Pat Riley: 'We are one step from being a very good team'

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after 109-106 win over Hornets on Monday 3:13

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after 109-106 win over Hornets on Monday

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Nate making landfall 0:14

Satellite imagery shows Hurricane Nate making landfall

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer 1:35

Miami Beach police chief holds press conference after woman is killed by officer

Farm Share helping to feed those still hungry after Irma 1:18

Farm Share helping to feed those still hungry after Irma

Marc Buoniconti: 'Despite all of this, I feel lucky' 2:54

Marc Buoniconti: 'Despite all of this, I feel lucky'

Tom Petty dies; his lyrics spoke for underdogs 1:43

Tom Petty dies; his lyrics spoke for underdogs

  • Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

    Adebayo had 29 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in his third summer league game. July 3, 2017.

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats