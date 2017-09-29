Miami Heat’s transition to mobile only entry begins with Sunday’s preseason opener

Hey Miami Heat fans, don’t forget to bring your phones to Sunday’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Heat, which announced earlier this year it was going to be the first franchise in the NBA to completely transition entry into AmericanAirlines Arena from tickets to smartphones, will begin the switch with its first exhibition game.
Parking at AmericanAirlines Arena and Bayside Marketplace will also be mobile only.
“Heat fans organically adopted mobile in droves last season with one in three using mobile only entry,” said Matthew Jafarian, the team’s Vice President of Digital Strategy and Innovation. “Mobile ticketing provides fans with guaranteed ticket authenticity, easy access to the Arena using the phone in their pocket (no more scrambling for a printer before the game), and the easiest way to transfer to a friend or resell online.”
Heat fans can access their tickets by downloading the Miami Heat App. The team recently released the latest update of the App, which includes an enhanced Mobile Wallet – the fastest way to make food, beverage and retail purchases in the arena.
AAA is offering upgraded Wi-Fi for all guests who visit AmericanAirlines Arena (network name: AAA Public Wifi) for all games and concerts.
Miami opens the regular season Oct. 18 at Orlando and plays its regular season home opener Oct. 21 against Indiana.
Fans can still buy tickets at the stadium box office prior to games and those that have issues with their mobile devices can ask for help there.
