Dion Waiters tried a sneaker switch this summer. But he’s sticking with what he knows

Dion Waiters isn’t going to stop wearing his favorite kicks.
The Heat’s starting shooting guard, who missed the final 13 games of the season because of a badly sprained left ankle and opted not to have surgery this summer because it would have kept him off the court 8 to 10 months, has worn a pair of low-top Kobe Bryant Nike’s most of his career.
He tried to switch to mid-tops this summer in light of the ankle injury. But it just didn’t feel right. So he’s sticking with what he knows – regardless that his ankle continues to bother him six months after the initial injury.
“I’m not changing nothing,” Waiters replied Thursday when asked about his sneaker choice for next season. “I’m not wearing high tops. I [haven't worn] high tops in 10 years. I tried to mix it up this summer. I wasn’t myself. I couldn’t move how I wanted to.”
The Heat has always made sure to protect their players regardless of the shoes they wear.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said back in March shortly after Waiters’ injury that Heat’s head athletic trainer, Jay Sabol, works with shoe companies, who send him the models and he gets input on whether it’s an appropriate shoe or not for the players. After that, it’s all about the ankle braces, good tape jobs and pads.
“I tried mid [tops this summer],” Waiters said. “But I wasn’t myself and they felt heavy. I try to be quick and get to the basket. I didn’t feel right so I’m not wearing them. Just tape.
“My rookie year I tried [high tops] but they didn’t feel right. Once I got to the low tops. I’ve been wearing low tops since high school. I actually broke my ankles in high tops. Once I got to low tops I felt comfortable. I was way better.”
Waiters, who signed a four-year, $52 million deal this summer to remain in Miami, said he will only use tape to protect his ankle this season.
“I've never worn an ankle brace,” Waiters said. “I’m a guy that keeps it the same, man. That situation I had last year was unfortunate. It happened when the play was over. So, you can’t predict anything.”
Waiters said the ankle injury never creeps up on his mind when he’s on the court.
“Sometimes you sit at home, you think about it,” he said. “I cringe. But I feel good. It’s going to be what it is. As long as I’m, like I said, taking care of everything, I’m ready, I’m ready to go.”
That’s the way Spoelstra sees it too. Frankly, he’s tired talking about Waiters’ ankle.
“He’s good to go. We have no other comments than that,” Spoelstra said Thursday. “He’s doing a lot of treatment. He’s practicing. And he’s feeling much better.”
Comments