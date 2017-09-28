Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) with Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) in background at Miami Heat training camp at FAU in Boca Raton, Florida on September 26, 2017.
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) with Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) in background at Miami Heat training camp at FAU in Boca Raton, Florida on September 26, 2017. Allen Eyestone The Palm Beach Post
Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters (11) with Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) in background at Miami Heat training camp at FAU in Boca Raton, Florida on September 26, 2017. Allen Eyestone The Palm Beach Post
Heat Check

Heat Check

Manny Navarro brings you the latest news about the Miami Heat

Heat Check

Dion Waiters tried a sneaker switch this summer. But he’s sticking with what he knows

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

September 28, 2017 2:12 PM

Dion Waiters isn’t going to stop wearing his favorite kicks.

The Heat’s starting shooting guard, who missed the final 13 games of the season because of a badly sprained left ankle and opted not to have surgery this summer because it would have kept him off the court 8 to 10 months, has worn a pair of low-top Kobe Bryant Nike’s most of his career.

He tried to switch to mid-tops this summer in light of the ankle injury. But it just didn’t feel right. So he’s sticking with what he knows – regardless that his ankle continues to bother him six months after the initial injury.

“I’m not changing nothing,” Waiters replied Thursday when asked about his sneaker choice for next season. “I’m not wearing high tops. I [haven't worn] high tops in 10 years. I tried to mix it up this summer. I wasn’t myself. I couldn’t move how I wanted to.”

The Heat has always made sure to protect their players regardless of the shoes they wear.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said back in March shortly after Waiters’ injury that Heat’s head athletic trainer, Jay Sabol, works with shoe companies, who send him the models and he gets input on whether it’s an appropriate shoe or not for the players. After that, it’s all about the ankle braces, good tape jobs and pads.

“I tried mid [tops this summer],” Waiters said. “But I wasn’t myself and they felt heavy. I try to be quick and get to the basket. I didn’t feel right so I’m not wearing them. Just tape.

“My rookie year I tried [high tops] but they didn’t feel right. Once I got to the low tops. I’ve been wearing low tops since high school. I actually broke my ankles in high tops. Once I got to low tops I felt comfortable. I was way better.”

Waiters, who signed a four-year, $52 million deal this summer to remain in Miami, said he will only use tape to protect his ankle this season.

“I've never worn an ankle brace,” Waiters said. “I’m a guy that keeps it the same, man. That situation I had last year was unfortunate. It happened when the play was over. So, you can’t predict anything.”

Waiters said the ankle injury never creeps up on his mind when he’s on the court.

“Sometimes you sit at home, you think about it,” he said. “I cringe. But I feel good. It’s going to be what it is. As long as I’m, like I said, taking care of everything, I’m ready, I’m ready to go.​”

That’s the way Spoelstra sees it too. Frankly, he’s tired talking about Waiters’ ankle.

“He’s good to go. We have no other comments than that,” Spoelstra said Thursday. “He’s doing a lot of treatment. He’s practicing. And he’s feeling much better.”

More Videos

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:07

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Pause
Haslem reacts to reports Wade could sign with Cleveland 2:07

Haslem reacts to reports Wade could sign with Cleveland

Miami Heat players react to Dwayne Wade's Chicago Bulls buyout 2:11

Miami Heat players react to Dwayne Wade's Chicago Bulls buyout

Dion Waiters discusses his ankle on first day of training camp 2:45

Dion Waiters discusses his ankle on first day of training camp

Goran Dragic talks about the first day of Heat camp 3:21

Goran Dragic talks about the first day of Heat camp

The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico 2:12

The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary 1:40

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary

Whiteside talks about learning Spanish and rookie Bam Adebayo 2:53

Whiteside talks about learning Spanish and rookie Bam Adebayo

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 0:33

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home.

Positive signs in Florida Bay after Hurricane Irma 1:58

Positive signs in Florida Bay after Hurricane Irma

  • Dion Waiters discusses his ankle on first day of training camp

    Dion Waiters missed the final 13 games of the season because of a badly sprained ankle. He practiced Tuesday with his teammates at FAU and looked fast according to coach Erik Spoelstra.

Dion Waiters discusses his ankle on first day of training camp

Dion Waiters missed the final 13 games of the season because of a badly sprained ankle. He practiced Tuesday with his teammates at FAU and looked fast according to coach Erik Spoelstra.

Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats