Hassan Whiteside is trying to learn Spanish and sharing the experience on Snapchat

Whiteside talks about learning Spanish and rookie Bam Adebayo Hassan Whiteside talks to the media about learning Spanish and rookie Edrice "Bam" Adebayo during day three of training camp at FAU on Sept. 28, 2017. Hassan Whiteside talks to the media about learning Spanish and rookie Edrice "Bam" Adebayo during day three of training camp at FAU on Sept. 28, 2017. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

