Hassan Whiteside is trying to learn Spanish and sharing the experience on Snapchat

More Videos

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 1:07

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

Pause
Haslem reacts to reports Wade could sign with Cleveland 2:07

Haslem reacts to reports Wade could sign with Cleveland

Miami Heat players react to Dwayne Wade's Chicago Bulls buyout 2:11

Miami Heat players react to Dwayne Wade's Chicago Bulls buyout

Dion Waiters discusses his ankle on first day of training camp 2:45

Dion Waiters discusses his ankle on first day of training camp

Goran Dragic talks about the first day of Heat camp 3:21

Goran Dragic talks about the first day of Heat camp

The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico 2:12

The clock is ticking for Puerto Rico

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary 1:40

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary

Positive signs in Florida Bay after Hurricane Irma 1:58

Positive signs in Florida Bay after Hurricane Irma

Whiteside talks about learning Spanish and rookie Bam Adebayo 2:53

Whiteside talks about learning Spanish and rookie Bam Adebayo

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home. 0:33

Severed head leads to two bodies discovered at Arlington home.

  • Whiteside talks about learning Spanish and rookie Bam Adebayo

    Hassan Whiteside talks to the media about learning Spanish and rookie Edrice "Bam" Adebayo during day three of training camp at FAU on Sept. 28, 2017.

Hassan Whiteside talks to the media about learning Spanish and rookie Edrice "Bam" Adebayo during day three of training camp at FAU on Sept. 28, 2017. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com
Hassan Whiteside talks to the media about learning Spanish and rookie Edrice "Bam" Adebayo during day three of training camp at FAU on Sept. 28, 2017. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com
Heat Check

Heat Check

Manny Navarro brings you the latest news about the Miami Heat

Heat Check

Hassan Whiteside is trying to learn Spanish and sharing the experience on Snapchat

By Manny Navarro

mnavarro@miamiherald.com

September 28, 2017 12:11 PM

Hassan Whiteside has been trying to learn Spanish for the past year.

Wednesday night, with the Heat in the midst of training camp at FAU, Miami’s center and the league’s defending rebounding champion shared clips one of his Spanish lessons on Rosetta Stone through his Snapchat account. And it was hilarious.

“Man I should’ve just stuck to watching novelas [Spanish soap operas], watching Dora The Explorer and listening to Aventura [the bachata band],” Whiteside said as he laid on his bed with his laptop computer on his chest. “I should have just stuck with that. I would have learned Spanish faster.”

After he correctly identified the color white on Wednesday, Whiteside said: “Oh! Tell them Blanco sent you.”

When the computer program asked him to identify ‘negro’ or the color black Whiteside said: “What’d you call me? What’d you call me computer?”

Whiteside, 28, is still in the early stages on learning a second language. He’s identifying colors and learning how to complete sentences with a word or two. He said he’s been using Rosetta Stone for two months.

“With so many Latin speaking people in America, it’s the second language. So it’s something I’m really getting better at,” Whiteside said after practice Thursday. “It’s a lot harder to learn a language than I thought it was. So hats off to whoever knows multiple languages, but I’m working on it. It will probably take a year, man. It’s not going to take a couple weeks.”

Whiteside said he has “a lot Latino friends.” In the past he says he’s had to rely on them to help translate.

Whiteside’s girlfriend, Ashly Ariza, is of Colombian descent. So there’s clearly a motivation to learn the language – not to mention the fact he lives in latin-flavored South Florida.

Clearly, though, his confidence with the language is growing.

After getting a question right during his Spanish lesson Wednesday night, Whiteside declared confidently: “I’m about to be all in Hialeah talking to the Cubans.”

So is Slovenian, the native tongue of teammate Goran Dragic, the next language after Spanish?

“We’re going to see,” Whiteside said. “Maybe Mandarin.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance

View More Video

Team Stats


» View more stats