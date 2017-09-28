Dwyane Wade to AP: "I want to retire in a Heat jersey"

Not today.
Not tomorrow.
But someday Dwyane Wade is planning to come back to the Miami Heat.
Wade, who signed a one-year contract this week to join LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, told the Associated Press in an exclusive interview that he wants to one day end his career wearing a Heat jersey.
"Miami, the door’s always unlocked," Wade told AP. "One day I want to retire in a Miami Heat jersey. I don’t know how that will happen, but I definitely want to make sure than when I decide to hang it up, that jersey is on. Whether it’s being back there or signing a one-day deal like Paul Pierce, I want to make sure that I go out the way I came in."
Wade agreed on a buyout Sunday with the Chicago Bulls after one season and reached a deal shortly thereafter with the Cavaliers for a veteran minimum contract of $2.3 million for this season.
After he and his family lived in Chicago this past year, Wade’s children are enrolled in South Florida schools again, and he said he chose the Cavaliers with the blessing of his wife Gabrielle Union Wade and his oldest son, Zaire.
"When it comes down to big decisions like this, there’s two people I listen to: Her name is Gabrielle Union Wade and his name is Zaire Wade," Wade told AP. "I listen to Zaire and my wife and try to see what they feel and what they want. Zaire told me just like this: ‘Dad, I would love to have you here and be around more. But I want you to go get your fourth ring.’"
Wade’s return seemed like a welcome prospect as multiple players echoed their positive sentiments as training camp began, including longtime friend Udonis Haslem, who played with Wade on all three of the Heat’s championship teams.
The Miami Herald reported earlier this week, however, that despite their interest the Heat was at peace with Wade’s decision not to return at this time since the franchise is happy with its current roster situation.
Dion Waiters leads a deep shooting guard group along with Josh Richardson, Rodney McGruder, Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington.
Wade told AP he didn’t feel like he was needed right now by the Heat.
"I feel that those guys are in a good place," Wade said. "They deserve to come back this year and see what that 30-11 was about. They don’t need me there over their shoulder or anything like that. That’s kind of how I approached it."
