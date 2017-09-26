Dion Waiters says ‘aching’ ankle will be fine with a little Tylenol, treatment

More Videos 2:07 Haslem reacts to reports Wade could sign with Cleveland Pause 2:11 Miami Heat players react to Dwayne Wade's Chicago Bulls buyout 1:07 Heat assistant coach Chris Quinn breaks down Bam Adebayo's 29-point performance 0:57 Police investigate shooting of a man and woman in Richmond Heights 0:41 Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra 0:21 Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing 3:28 Top NCAA basketball coaches charged as FBI uncovers bribery scheme involving major sportswear company 1:35 Protesters say Obamacare repeal will put some 'out on the streets' 2:45 Dion Waiters discusses his ankle on first day of training camp 1:18 First day of school for Miami-Dade County after Hurricane Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dion Waiters discusses his ankle on first day of training camp Dion Waiters missed the final 13 games of the season because of a badly sprained ankle. He practiced Tuesday with his teammates at FAU and looked fast according to coach Erik Spoelstra. Dion Waiters missed the final 13 games of the season because of a badly sprained ankle. He practiced Tuesday with his teammates at FAU and looked fast according to coach Erik Spoelstra. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

