Chris Bosh clears waivers, Heat now officially has his $25.3 million in cap space to utilize

The Miami Heat is now officially free to go about spending all of its projected salary cap space after Chris Bosh cleared waivers shortly after 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The 11-time All-Star was released by the Heat Tuesday, a mere formality after independent league doctors concluded months ago he was medically unfit to play after a long bout with blood clots which began after the All-Star break in 2015.

Bosh, 33, hasn’t played since February 2016, but is now free to sign with another team and the Heat will not be on the hook salary-cap wise for any of the remaining $52.1 million owed to him over the next two seasons even if Bosh does end up playing for another team down the road.

Bosh will still receive his full salary he’s owed in bi-monthly installments of $434,393 through the Heat and insurance payments.

The Heat, though, was ultimately waiting for Bosh to clear waivers and have a full grasp of the $25.3 million he was owed for the upcoming season before beginning the process of making any of its free agent business official.

On Wednesday, Miami reached a four-year, $52 million agreement to re-sign guard Dion Waiters.

At any moment it’s expected forward James Johnson will also reach an agreement to re-sign with the Heat. His agent and team president Pat Riley spent the evening Wednesday and the morning Thursday negotiating Johnson’s contract, which is believed to be similar to the one Waiters agreed to.

A league source said part of the hold up in announcing the signing of Waiters, 25, is the fact he’s not in South Florida to physically sign the contract. The league moratorium ended at 12:01 p.m. Thursday and teams are now allowed to announce signings and trades.

Aside from Johnson and Waiters, the Heat, which opened free agency with $35 million in cap space, has to decide if it will pick up a $6.3 million option on guard Wayne Ellington by Friday’s 11:59 a.m. deadline or use the money to sign another free agent. There is strong support internally to keep Ellington.

Although Miami missed out on its top free agent target when Jazz All-Star swingman Gordon Hayward picked Boston over the Heat and Utah, Riley said after last month’s NBA Draft he would consider this summer a success if the Heat was simply able to retain its own free agents following a 41-41 season and ninth-place finish in the Eastern Conference.

Johnson, who turns 31 on Feb. 20, earned $4 million last season with the Heat, the most he has ever made in his eight-year career prior to whatever his new deal with the Heat will be.

Should Miami sign Johnson and decide to retain Ellington, the Heat would have 11 of the 14 players from last season’s team under contract (not counting Bosh) plus rookie big man Bam Adebayo ($2.5M).

The other returnees: center Hassan Whiteside ($23.7M), point guard Goran Dragic ($17M), forwards Josh McRoberts ($6M), Justise Winslow ($2.7M) and Okaro White ($1.3M) and guards Tyler Johnson ($5.9M), Josh Richardson ($1.5M) and Rodney McGruder ($1.3M).

With Ellington, the Heat would then have three vacant roster spots to fill plus a pair of two-way contracts for development players. Captain Udonis Haslem could re-sign for the veteran’s minimum ($2.3M) and Miami could also retain three-point specialist Luke Babbitt ($1.5M). Miami appears willing to do both.

Backup center Willie Reed, who has reportedly drawn interest from the Pacers, 76ers, Hawks and Rockets, could ultimately fall out of the Heat’s price range. Plus, Miami drafted Adebayo (6-10, 245).

Miami also still has a $4.3 million cap exception at its disposal (once it reaches the salary cap of $99 million), but the exception cannot be combined with cap space.