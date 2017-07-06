Heat summer league team leaves Orlando for Las Vegas winless

Maybe a change of scenery will do the Heat’s summer league team some good.
Miami completed an 0-5 tour through Orlando with a 91-72 loss to the New York Knicks at the Amway Center early Thursday morning, a game which tipped off at 8 a.m.
Heat first round pick Bam Adebayo, who came in as the third leading scorer in the Orlando tournament at 19 points per game, missed his first nine shots before making his last field goal attempt on a tip-in with 1:59 remaining in the fourth quarter.
“You saw a stretch there at the end, it’s the Bam we expect,” Heat summer league coach Chris Quinn said. “He was on the offensive glass, he was drawing fouls, he was playing with the energy we needed out of him.”
Adebayo, who added three rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes, finished with 13 points because he was also 11-of-14 from the free throw line. Okaro White, the only Heat summer league player with NBA experience, added 12 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.
Former UCF guard Matt Williams, who had been dealing with a sprained ankle for over a week and missed the Heat’s first three summer league games, led Miami with 14 points. He shot 5-for-16 from the floor and 4-of-13 from beyond the arc.
“I’m just trying to get healthy right now, just trying to get a rhythm,” Williams said. “Always an honor to play at home. This gives me confidence.”
Adebayo, who rested on Tuesday and had another day off because the Heat didn’t play on Wednesday, averaged 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks over four games in Orlando. But he shot just 35.1 percent (19 of 54) from the field compared to 76.1 percent (32 of 42) from the line.
“It’s hard to find a solid rotation player with the 14th pick, but I’m pretty sure they got one,” an Eastern Conference scout said of Adebayo on Monday as he put together a 29-point, 11-rebound performance in a loss to the Pacers.
“I didn’t think he would get out of the lottery. He has an NBA-ready body and hustles and plays hard. There’s an upside to him whether he has the outside shot or not. He can be more than someone who comes off the bench. ”
The Heat continues summer league play in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. on Saturday night against the Spurs on ESPNU.
The schedule includes games against the Wizards (Monday, 4:30 p.m., ESPN3), Mavericks (Tuesday, 8 p.m. ESPN3) followed by two more games yet to be determined.
Comments