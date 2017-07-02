Heat’s Whiteside makes Snapchat recruiting video, uses Twitter emojis in sales pitch to Hayward

Hassan Whiteside promised us last month he would do his part in helping the Miami Heat recruit free agents this summer.
The 7-foot center has turned it up over the last 24 hours.
He created a beach-themed recruiting video for prospective free agents on Snapchat and then got himself involved in some playful Twitter trash-talk using emojis with Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas in the three-city battle over All-Star swingman Gordon Hayward.
Hayward was in Boston Sunday visiting with the Celtics brass at Fenway Park. He will return to Utan and visit the Jazz Monday.
Whiteside, who was among five Heat players who greeted and met with Hayward Saturday in Miami, started his social media work with the Snapchat video shortly after team president Pat Riley and the team’s front office and coaching staff had made a strong sales pitch to Hayward.
Hassan Whiteside wants YOU in Miami. Yes you, coveted NBA free agent. pic.twitter.com/Nr88UBncSG— Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) July 2, 2017
In the video (for your viewing pleasure above), Whiteside sends a message geared to Hayward’s wife, Robyn, who has remarked in the past on social media how much her two daughters enjoy going to the beach.
“I don’t know about y’all, but if I’m a free agent ain’t nothing like bringing the kids to the beach after practice,” Whiteside said on one of the videos as he pointed the camera toward the ocean. “You heard? You hear me?”
Using the hashtag, #freeagenttalk, and the caption, “This could be you!,” Whiteside, 28, continued his sale pitch by pointing out the advantages of living in Miami compared to cold-weather cities.
“Listen, you can walk in the cold or you can ride in the heat … on the beach,” Whiteside said in one of his Snapchat takes. “… That water felt like a hot tub. I got to come out here more. They vacation here, we live here.”
Shortly after Whiteside’s recruiting video went out on Snapchat, Gobert, an All-Star center and the league leader in blocks this past season, sent his own emoji message out on Twitter.
☘️— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 2, 2017
That’s code for the Heat are garbage, the Celtics are poop, and the Jazz could be a championship contender if Hayward sticks around.
Thomas then responded with his own tweet.
☘️♂️— Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 2, 2017
His message: the Heat only has three NBA championship rings, the Celtics have 17 and the Jazz don’t have any.
After that, Whiteside offered his emoji take.
2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣➡️2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣☘️ ♂️♀️♂️— Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) July 2, 2017
Whiteside’s message: the Celtics have just one ring since 2000, the Heat have three and the Jazz are still looking for one.
