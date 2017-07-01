Heat rookie Bam Adebayo goes for 14 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks in summer league debut

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Summer league player Gian Clavell happy for opportunity with Heat Pause 0:59 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra disappointed with lack of recognition for Rodney McGruder 0:14 Heat's Adebayo looking for team improvement during summer league season 1:37 Okaro White talks about rookie Bam Adebayo's first practice 0:26 Pat Riley talks about plans for free agency 2:10 Justise Winslow shares thoughts on Heat's loss to Hornets 1:55 Okaro White talks after Heat's summer league debut loss to Hornets 2:24 Bam Adebayo discusses his Miami Heat summer league debut 1:28 Couple flees Cuba to avoid prosecution from web of corruption 2:20 Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 3-2 loss to the Brewers Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Miami Heat's first round pick Bam Adebayo had 14 points (6-of-14 shooting), 10 rebounds and three blocks in 33 minutes on Saturday, July 1, 2017 in a 74-67 NBA Summer League loss to the Hornets in Orlando.

