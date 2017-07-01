Miami welcomes Gordon Hayward with Heat players and a banner outside the arena

The Miami Heat welcomed Gordon Hayward to AmericanAirlines Arena Saturday morning with a large contingent of familiar faces from the franchise and a banner outside the arena with the Jazz All-Star swingman already sporting a Heat jersey.
A Heat spokesman confirmed a photo taken by a Heat fan Saturday morning of a banner outside of the arena with Hayward’s face on it was legit, a creation by the organization to make Hayward feel more at home during his free agent visit. The Heat spokesman didn’t confirm Hayward was meeting with team officials since there is a league moratorium until July 6, but did confirm the validity of the banner.
Haters will say it's photoshopped pic.twitter.com/RtVl92bzGu— Kevin Escalera (@KevinEscalera) July 1, 2017
In addition to front office executives which include team president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra, center Hassan Whiteside, forward Justise Winslow and captain Udonis Haslem were expected to be among a group of Heat players to greet Hayward, 27, at the arena.
Miami kept assistants Chris Quinn and Juwan Howard, who are coaching the Heat’s summer league team, in Miami Saturday “on official team business.” Quinn and Howard are expected to rejoin the Heat, which opened summer league action Saturday morning against the Hornets, in Orlando for Sunday’s game.
Hayward, who averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range in earning his first All-Star selection last season with the Jazz, will meet with Boston Celtics on Sunday and the Jazz in Utah on Monday before deciding on his future.
Although Utah can offer Hayward a five-year max contract ($172.4 million) and Boston and Miami can only offer him four-year max contracts ($127.8 million), there isn’t an overwhelming financial advantage for Hayward to sign with the Jazz.
As a seven-year veteran, Hayward would be better off signing a contract that would allow him to opt out after the 2019-20 season (three seasons) so he can take advantage of his 10 years of NBA service and seek more money with a new contract.
With this year’s salary cap set at $99 million, players with 10-plus years of service are eligibile to sign five-year max contracts at $201.2 million. Hayward could essentially structure his contract to take advtange of a similar deal after three seasons whether he’s in Boston, Utah or Miami.
Also a factor in the Heat’s favor: Hayward would be subject to state income tax in Utah and Massachusetts and not Florida.
Boston, the Eastern Conference runner-up last season, has close to $29 million in available cap space, but other assets (plenty of first round picks) it can trade to potentially bolster the roster around Hayward. The problem is All-Star Paul George, who was traded Friday night to Oklahoma City, was their primary target to pair with Hayward and an expected selling point in their Sunday meeting.
The Jazz have roughly $15 million in potential cap space, but can go over the cap to re-sign Hayward since they own his early bird rights. The Jazz made a trade Friday to acquire point guard Ricky Rubio from Minnesota, signaling the departure of point guard George Hill. It’s unclear how that move could help or hurt Utah in its attempt to keep Hayward from straying. He was reportedly close to Hill.
Miami would have roughly $5 million left in salary cap space if it signs Hayward to a max deal, but Riley could stretch the contract of often injured forward Josh McRoberts to create an additional $4 million in cap space and make other moves to free up money to try and resign either James Johnson or Dion Waiters, two integral parts of the team’s 30-11 second-half turnaround last season.
Johnson, 30, has the same agent as Hayward and told the Miami Herald on Friday he would wait for the Heat to make its sales pitch to Hayward before deciding his own future.
Comments