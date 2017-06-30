George trade to OKC could hurt Celtics, help Heat in pursuit of Hayward

Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics were hoping to sell free agent All-Star swingman Gordon Hayward on a future alongside Paul George, Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford.
That sales pitch is now moot.
According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, George, a 27-year-old four-time All-Star, was traded from the Indiana Pacers to the Oklahoma City Thunder Friday night for guard Victor Oladipo and forward Domantas Sabonis.
Paul George has been traded to OKC, per sources— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) July 1, 2017
The Celtics were hoping to receive a commitment from Hayward when he meets with them Sunday before attempting to trade for George.
Now that George, who has one year left on his contract, is on his way to join league MVP Russell Westbrook, the Miami Heat could have a better argument than Boston to convince Hayward to tie his future to South Florida when he begins meeting with teams shortly after the start of free agency at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
Hayward, who averged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and shot nearly 40 percent from three-point range in earning his first All-Star selection last season with the Utah Jazz, will meet with the Heat in Miami on Saturday.
Center Hassan Whiteside, the league’s leading rebounder, is expected to attend the meeting according to Alex Kennedy of Hoops Hype. Whiteside said last month he was busy recruiting unnamed free agents around the league.
A close associate of Hayward’s said Friday he was entering free agency with an open mind and no-clear cut favorite. Hayward is expected to meet with the Jazz on Monday. Utah can offer him a five-year max deal. Boston and Miami can only offer him four-year max contracts.
The Jazz made a trade Friday to acquire point guard Ricky Rubio from Minnesota, signaling the departure of point guard George Hill. It’s unclear how that move could help or hurt Utah in its attempt to keep Hayward from straying. He was reportedly close to Hill.
Some thought the Heat could potentially show some interest in Clippers power forward Blake Griffin if the pursuit of Hayward came up short. But after meeting with front office officials and several teammates Friday night, the five-time All-Star agreed to a five-year, $175 million max contract to stay put in Los Angeles.
Miami will have roughly $35 million in available cap space – just enough to sign one player to a max contract this summer – once Chris Bosh is released.
If Riley were able to sway Hayward to pick the Heat, his first-year max salary of $29.7 million would leave Miami with less than $6 million in cap space. Riley would then likely try to create additional cap space through trades or other maneuvers to try and re-sign forward James Johnson or guard Dion Waiters.
Johnson, 30, told the Miami Herald on Friday he would wait for the Heat to meet with Hayward and make its sales pitch before meeting with other teams or considering other offers. Johnson, a key contributor to Miami's 30-11 second half finish last season, reiterated Friday his intent is to stay with the Heat. He and Hayward share the same agent, Chicago-based Mark Bartelstein.
As it stands, George’s trade further weakens another team that finished ahead of the Heat in the Eastern Conference last season.
Indiana finished as the seventh seed in the East before being swept in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Chicago Bulls, who finished just ahead of the Heat for the eighth seed due to a head-to-head tiebreaker, traded All-Star swingman Jimmy Butler to Minnesota last week on draft night.
Riley said last week he would still be content if the Heat only managed to retain its own free agents.
