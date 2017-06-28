Heat players continue to say forming a ‘super team’ isn’t necessary to contend

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:59 Heat coach Erik Spoelstra disappointed with lack of recognition for Rodney McGruder Pause 0:14 Heat's Adebayo looking for team improvement during summer league season 1:37 Okaro White talks about rookie Bam Adebayo's first practice 2:10 Justise Winslow shares thoughts on Heat's loss to Hornets 0:56 Governor Rick Scott signs student bill at Miami-Dade College 1:04 Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 3:05 Dozens of Cubans stranded in Panama live and work clandestinely 2:16 State sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez announces bid for congress 4:18 Cuban migrants stranded in Panama discuss why returning to Cuba is not a viable option 0:44 Police helicopter fires on Venezuela court Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email White, entering his second season with the Heat, said Adebayo knocked down a 17-foot jumper Wednesday during the Heat's first summer league practice. June 28, 2017. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com

White, entering his second season with the Heat, said Adebayo knocked down a 17-foot jumper Wednesday during the Heat's first summer league practice. June 28, 2017. Manny Navarro mnavarro@miamiherald.com