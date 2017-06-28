Heat's Adebayo looking for team improvement during summer league season

Miami Heat first round pick Bam Adebayo during his first practice with the Heat's summer league team on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Pedro Portal The Miami Herald
Not a search warrant and not cops

Crime

Not a search warrant and not cops

Two thugs perpetrated a home invasion robbery around 3 a.m. June 13 in the 9800 block of Southwest 159th Street. One of the suspects, 29-year-old Usmael Carvajal, was reportedly captured in Pinellas Park Wednesday night.

Sports Videos