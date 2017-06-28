Okaro White talks about rookie Bam Adebayo's first practice

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke out during the Heat's summer league practice on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, about extremely disappointed he is because of the lack of recognition from the NBA for Heat forward Rodney McGruder's defensive effort this past sea
Less than 24 hours after a monument of the Ten Commandments was installed outside the Arkansas State Capitol, it was smashed to pieces by Michael Tate Reed, who drove his car into it. Tate live streamed the incident via Facebook.
An offer by the Panamanian government to provide multiple entry visas for Cubans who return home voluntarily and become self-employed is met with much skepticism. “Those visas that are being proposed are of no use to us because everything is illegal in Cuba,” says one migrant at a temporary shelter in Panama.
A police pilot accused by Venezuela's president of conducting a helicopter attack on the country's Supreme Court on Tuesday called for a rebellion against Nicolas Maduro's "tyranny". In a video released on his Instagram page, Oscar Perez said he is part